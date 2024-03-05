Submit Release
Surf Thru Express Car Wash Expands its Reach with Fourth Location in Sparks/Reno, Nevada

Surf Thru Express Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1250 W. 7TH ST, Reno, NV 89503.

We are excited to deepen our roots in the vibrant Sparks and Reno community, extending our express car wash services to even more residents.”
— Scott Howry

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Thru Express Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1250 W. 7TH ST, Reno, NV 89503. Serving as the company's 4th site in the Sparks/Reno area, this expansion underscores Surf Thru Express Car Wash's commitment to customer service and eco-conscious car care to the local community.

"We are excited to deepen our roots in the vibrant Sparks and Reno community, extending our express car wash services to even more residents," said Scott Howry, Owner and President of Surf Thru Express Car Wash. "Our brand new facility not only delivers an efficient car wash experience but also embodies our commitment to environmental sustainability through advanced water-saving technologies."

At the new Sparks/Reno location, before the water touches your vehicle, it undergoes a reverse osmosis process that eliminates 99% of minerals and impurities. Furthermore, Surf Thru Express Car Wash recycles and reclaims its water, significantly reducing water usage and environmental impact.

Similar to other Surf Thru Express Car Wash locations, customers can experience a state-of-the-art tunnel equipped with advanced cleaning systems, including their brand new Graphene protection. Additionally, to further enhance the customer experience, the site offers dozens of free vacuum and air blaster stalls on-site.

"We invite the Sparks/Reno community to join us in celebrating our newest location and experience the Surf Thru difference," added Howry.

To celebrate the grand opening, special promotions will be available throughout the month of March offering exclusive discounted deals on memberships.

For more information about Surf Thru Express Car Wash and its Sparks/Reno location, visit surfthruexpress.com or contact marketing@surfthruexpress.com.

