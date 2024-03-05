Public Encouraged to Nominate a Crossing Guard to be Honored. Safe Routes to School Program Taking Applications for Annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Campaign  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, is encouraging the public to nominate a crossing guard for recognition for the 2024 Crossing Guard Appreciation Campaign. The campaign begins with a Crossing Guard of the Year nomination period, followed by Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on March 20, 2024, and culminates with announcing the Crossing Guard of the Year award winner(s). The winner(s) will also be recognized at the Annual Safe Routes to School Awards Ceremony in June. The overall goal is to draw attention to and honor the hard work of Crossing Guards across Massachusetts and to recognize those Crossing Guards who go above and beyond.

"Crossing Guards in our state go above and beyond every day in ensuring the safety of our children and also in helping to instill good habits for all roadway users,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. "We are pleased that during March we have the chance to recognize crossing guards for the positive impact they have on community members and to offer this program as a way for members of the public to spotlight individuals who put themselves out there in helping students travel safely between home and schools.”

Last year, SRTS received such an overwhelming number of responses and nominations that it was difficult to pick just one winner. At the 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony, Cheryl Anziano (Chicopee), Linda Carella (Arlington), and Claire MacPherson (Brookline) received the Crossing Guard Champion Award. Dr. James Cummings, Superintendent of Grafton Public Schools received the Honorable Mention Award for Crossing Guard of the Year. The winner of the Crossing Guard of the Year Award was Debbie Lang (Boston).

The nomination period opened on March 1, 2024, and all submissions are due by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, when schools and students are encouraged to show in their own way how much they appreciate their Crossing Guards.

The nomination form, a printable Thank You Card, and promotional flyers are all available on the SRTS website in the Engagement section. Schools must be SRTS partners in order for their Crossing Guards to be eligible. Previous Crossing Guard winners are not eligible to win this year. The number of nominations for a Crossing Guard does not affect their chances of winning. Communities are encouraged to work together to draft thoughtful nominations.

The Massachusetts SRTS Program, sponsored by MassDOT and with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, promotes safer routes for students to actively get to and from school by fostering partnerships between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments. The program currently serves more than 1,150 schools in over 280 communities across the Commonwealth. Through these partnerships, the Massachusetts SRTS Program highlights the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety. SRTS also provides information, materials, and resources to support schools and communities with their local SRTS initiatives.

For more information on Massachusetts Safe Routes to School visit:

www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school

www.facebook.com/SafeRoutes.MA

www.twitter.com/SafeRoutes_MA

www.instagram.com/srts_ma

www.linkedin.com/company/ma-safe-routes-to-school