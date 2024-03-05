New Sembly AI Automations shrink the gap between meetings and results

Sembly AI Introduces the Most Powerful Automations for Your Meetings Sembly AI

Sembly’s Automations empower teams to connect their workflow apps, to meeting notes, tasks, boosting post-meeting effectiveness while reducing manual steps.

These enhancements take us one step closer to our goal of becoming the leading provider of a horizontal platform with vertical-oriented use cases that support customers in their own ecosystems.” — Gil Makleff, CEO and co-founder of Sembly AI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sembly AI, a leader in AI teammate technology, announced today a game-changing update to its flagship meeting assistant, Sembly, which is set to revolutionize how working professionals manage meeting outcomes and post-meeting collaboration, shrinking the gap between meetings and results.

Sembly’s Automations empower teams to connect their workflow applications, such as Task Management, Collaboration, Document Management, CRM, Analytics, Personal Productivity, and more, to meeting notes, tasks, and more with unprecedented ease, boosting post-meeting effectiveness and operational data quality while reducing manual steps.

Gil Markleff, CEO and co-founder of Sembly AI, remarked on the launch ‘These enhancements take us one step closer to our goal of becoming the leading provider of a horizontal platform with vertical-oriented use cases that support customers in their own ecosystems as a most reliable and flexible integration fabric for meetings data.’

Key Highlights:

• Automation of AI-generated Notes, Tasks, and Transcriptions: Sembly AI ensures smooth integration of identified meeting insights with a broad range of applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and fostering collaboration.

• No-code Automation Rules: Automations provides a flexible, no-code routing and filtering integration feature, allowing customizable rules based on meeting type, keywords, team, participants, and more.

• Flexible Data Scope: Individual and workspace-level automations are supported, perfect for compliance and Data Lake scenarios.

• Extensive List of Integrations: The initial release of Automations includes over 20 integrations, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Airtable, Asana, Jira, Monday, Notion, Trello, Google Tasks, Microsoft ToDo, Todoist, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Sheets, and a set of CRMs: Copper, Freshsales, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, Zoho CRM.

• Unwavering Security Compliance: Sembly adheres to top industry standards with SOC II Type 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring data security within all subscription offerings.

Artem Koren, CPO and co-founder of Sembly AI, added, ‘I am excited to introduce the new Automations experience to our users. Whether it's customer call notes automatically syncing with the CRM, tasks entered into the Tasks Management system, or key points from IT stand-ups streaming into the Knowledge Platform, this release significantly enhances the value of our customers' existing application investment while reducing manual data entry.’

For more information about Sembly AI Automations, please visit: https://sembly.ai/automations/

For immediate access to experience how Semby interacts with your application, reach out to us today: https://go.sembly.ai/demo