Introducing 'Semblian', the dynamic merger between Sembly AI's IP in Business Meetings and 'ChatGPT'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sembly AI, a leading provider of advanced AI solutions, has

announced a game-changing solution that is set to transform the way we conduct meetings.

With the introduction of a revolutionary new feature, Sembly AI is taking collaboration and

productivity to unprecedented heights.

Sembly AI, a top AI solutions provider, has recently launched a groundbreaking new feature that

is set to revolutionize the way we conduct meetings. With its latest innovation, Sembly AI offers

a cutting-edge approach to meetings that is comparable to ChatGPT's world-changing impact.

The feature introduces Ask Your Semblian, an innovative AI agent that provides an

unparalleled level of support and assistance to users.

By leveraging the power of Ask Your Semblian, users can communicate with an intelligent

assistant in a conversational tone without the need for precise terminology. It can craft

personalized messages that highlight the key takeaways from the meeting and gain insights into

the efficiency of meetings. Ask Your Semblian is quickly becoming the go-to solution for

businesses and organizations that demand the very best in meeting technology and innovation.

What exactly does this mean for users?

● Ask Your Semblian offers a unique feature that enables users to ask questions in a

simple tone and receive an immediate, informative response in professional language.

No more misunderstanding or miscommunication because of the inability to find the right

info in the right meeting - just ask a question in the chat and receive a fast and prompt

reply! With the Ask Your Semblian option to provide factual responses to questions

related to meetings, you can significantly streamline collaboration and reduce follow-up

processing time.

● But the magic does not stop there. Ask Your Semblian can also assist with

content-related tasks, such as drafting a thank-you message or a follow-up summary

after a meeting in a matter of seconds! By analyzing the topics discussed, Ask Your

Semblian can craft a personalized message that highlights the key takeaways from the

meeting. Its ability to analyze language and tone ensures that the message is

appropriate and well-received by all participants, saving businesses time and effort while

ensuring effective communication.

● In addition, Ask Your Semblian can answer meta-questions about meetings, which is of

special importance for executives. The metadata, such as the amount of time a particular

speaker talked during the meeting and the analysis of the sentiments expressed during a

meeting, provide valuable insights into meeting efficiency and effectiveness, allowing

management and businesses to optimize the internal processes and identify areas for

Improvement.

‘At Sembly AI, we believe that the key to success is effective communication and

collaboration. With Ask Your Semblian, we are empowering businesses and

organizations to achieve their goals by providing them with the tools they need to

conduct meetings more efficiently and productively than ever before.’ Said Gil Makleff, the

CEO of Sembly AI. ‘Our technology is designed to be practical and highly adaptable for

working teams, enabling them enhanced communication, less manual note taking and

more collaboration. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting new era of

meeting technology, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and push the

boundaries of what is possible, especially in the area of synchronizing meetings with our

customer application ecosystems.’ he added.

‘Our latest release is the result of our team's tireless efforts to provide our customers

with the best possible experience. We use our deep proprietary technology and

experience in AI and combine them with market innovations to provide the best

experience for our growing user base. Our cutting-edge technology offers businesses

and organizations the ability to optimize their meeting processes, save valuable time and

resources, and increase productivity by enabling users to get the most out of every

meeting.’ commented Artem Koren, the CPO of Sembly AI

Sembly AI's new solution sets a new standard for meeting productivity and efficiency. With Ask

Your Semblian by their side, users can focus on the content of the meeting, knowing that they

have a reliable and knowledgeable assistant to help them with the details. With its intuitive and

user-friendly interface, Ask Your Semblian makes it easy to get the job done quickly and

efficiently, allowing users to focus on what matters most.

About Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a voice and conversation analytics technology company focused on bringing the

power of natural language processing to professional meeting environments.

Sembly’s products can simplify the work life of distributed teams while providing powerful

analytics to help teams attend less while getting more done.

Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019.

Gil Makleff was CEO of UMT Consulting Group, which was acquired by Ernst & Young.

Artem Koren was a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young and CTO at Visual Trading Systems.

The founders have a combined 40 years of hands-on experience supporting large

transformation efforts in Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sembly.ai/