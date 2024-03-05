NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agents, Openings Statewide

TBI is now seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Criminal Investigation Division

16 Vacancies

Criminal Investigations & Fire Investigations

Locations (see below)

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Starting Salary Range: $5,508 – $8,783 monthly

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum:

*5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience.

Locations:

Criminal Investigations Vacancies

Wilson County

Sumner County

Stewart/Houston/Humphreys Counties

Maury/Giles/Lawrence/Wayne Counties

Dickson County

Dickson/Houston Counties

Shelby County

McNairy/Hardeman/Fayette Counties

Coffee/Warren/VanBuren Counties

Hamblen/Hancock Counties

Hawkins County

Union/Campbell Counties

Fire Investigations Vacancies

Stewart/Houston/Cheatham/Montgomery/Robertson Counties

Gibson/Haywood/Crockett Counties

Shelby/Tipton/Lauderdale/Haywood/Madison Counties

Clay/Dekalb/Overton/Pickett Counties

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 55620 during the application period from March 5th to March 11th, 2024, spanning five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.