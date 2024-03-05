Gamescom Latam 2024 ticket sales start today, March 5
Special batch tickets offers a promotional price starting at R$30 and in limited quantitiesSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ticket sales for gamescom latam 2024 started today (5 March). Gaming fans who want to participate in the biggest games event in the world, which is now arriving in Latin America, can purchase tickets from the special sales opening batch through the official gamescom latam website. The event takes place from June 26th to 30th, at São Paulo Expo.
Sales started at 12pm (BRT) and tickets cost R$60 for a full ticket and R$30 for a half-price ticket for single visits on the 27th, 28th, 29th or 30th of June. The special batch will be available until March 12th or until it is sold out.
gamescom latam tickets give access to all attractions aimed at games fans and consumers. Among the activations are:
testing games from gamescom latam BIG Festival, brazil panorama and major publishers; contents and lectures;
meet & greet with influencers; latam board games; stores with collectible items; brand activations; eSports championships and activations; artists' alley and more.
For professionals in the industry, the Business Tickets are available in the Early Bird batch. This type of ticket entitles the professionals to participate in online and in-person business meetings, access to the gamescom latam business area, talks and the gamescom latam welcome mixer, which takes place on June 26th, depending on the category chosen. The Business Tickets are available for prices starting at R$630.00 and can be purchased in the business area of the gamescom latam website.
First edition of gamescom latam
From June 26th to 30th, the first edition of gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil. The biggest games event in the world united with the BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, to create a unique opportunity for fans and the community.
The partnership is also the result of large companies in the world of games and entertainment, such as Koelnmesse, one of the main organizers of fairs in the world, game - German Games Industry Association, BIG Festival and Omelete Company, leader in the pop culture segment in Brazil and creator of CCXP.
The BIG Festival, which chooses the best independent games in the world, takes place within gamescom latam. The awards have 18 different categories and include cash prizes in some of them. Among the main categories are Best Game, Best Game: Brazil and Best Game: Latin America. In 2023, the BIG Festival received entries from 626 games from 55 countries, of which 110 games were selected to participate in the competitive showcase.
For the first edition of gamescom latam, registration for talks is still open and can be done through a form available on the gamescom latam website. Registration will be available until March 17th.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the gaming industry, has arrived in Latin America. In 2024, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 26th to 30th. The BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, will take place at gamescom latam. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and licensed by game.
About game – the German Games Industry Association
game is the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organisers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for computer and video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, devcom and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together, we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.
About Koelnmesse
Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors, and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, comprehensively combining supply and demand. Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH in São Paulo, dedicated to promoting and organizing world-class trade fairs and events in Brazil. The mission is to bring global innovation, knowledge and business opportunities to various industries.
About Omelete Company
The largest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 15 million people every month eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comic books, with texts, videos and posts on social media. The brands Omelete, The Enemy, CCXP, Game XP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Baiano and Chippu are part of the Omelete Company.
NEXT EVENTS:
gamescom latam, São Paulo, Brazil, 26 – 30 June 2024
gamescom, Cologne, Germany, 21 – 25 August 2024
gamescom asia, Singapore, 17 – 20 October 2024
