Now Hiring! TBI Project Manager – Intermediate

TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

TBI Project Manager – Intermediate

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION DIVISION

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for creating, maintaining, and executing a project plan for assigned complex projects, using Microsoft Project and TBI project management templates. Manages the day-to-day operational aspects of assigned complex projects, to include identifying resources, assigning tasks, and setting deadlines. Effectively applies Tennessee Business Solutions Methodology (TBSM) and enforces project standards. Communicates relevant project information and progress to TBI management and stakeholders. Provides business analysis services for assigned complex projects as needed. Gathers and writes business requirements for stakeholder approval.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of professional-level experience in any one of the following areas: (1) systematic analysis of overall work processes for business or information systems or (2) project management.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Professional-level experience in any one of the following areas may substitute for the required college degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of four years: (1) systematic analysis of overall work processes for business or information systems or (2) project management.

Substitution of the Specific Associate’s Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree in computer information systems, computer technology or other related field may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any additional graduate coursework in project management, computer information systems, computer networking technology, computer technology or other related field may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year. (Thirty-six graduate quarter hours or a master’s degree in the above fields is equivalent to one year of experience.)

Starting Salary Range: $6,383 – $10,108

For Additional Information Contact:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi. tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 55748. These positions will be posted on March 5, 2024 – March 11, 2024, for five business days.

