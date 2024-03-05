Windsong Communications Expands with igolgi XScale
Multi-channel ATSC encoding
XScale enables up to 24 channels from a single ATSC 1.0 encoder
All 18 channels at our Houston station use a single igolgi iLux XScale multi-channel encoder. We love igolgi products because they are extremely reliable, and the service and support are excellent”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsong Communications owns 5 LPTV stations in south Texas and Louisiana. All the stations use igolgi encoding products with the flagship station in Houston using XScale. Its mixed mode feature enables the station to transmit 18 channels in both MPEG2 and H.264. From its 1,300-foot tower in Missouri City, TX, the station broadcasts a wide variety of programming to Houston’s ethnically diverse population. The Network Operations Center (NOC) in Conroe, TX feeds the transmitter via fiber optic cable.
— Chuck Johnson
The XScale is a versatile, compact, ATSC 1.0 encoding platform. It includes H.264 encoding technology compliant with the ATSC A/72 specification for superb video quality with expanded channel support. Using H.264 encoding and the latest CPU technology the igolgi XScale platform supports up to 24-output programs and can support any combination of SD/HD-SDI, baseband, ASI, or IP inputs. Additionally, the XScale can be configured as a combination MPEG-2/MPEG-4 system for maximum flexibility. As with all iLux ATSC encoders, the XScale model offers the industry’s most flexible interface support and easiest configurability.
According to Chuck Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Windsong, “all 18 channels at our Houston station use a single igolgi iLux XScale multi-channel encoder. We love igolgi products because the technology is great, they are extremely reliable, and the service and support are excellent. The engineering department is always quick to help us with special needs and requirements. Products, service and support, and engineering…igolgi is a company that cares”.
Paul Dadian, igolgi Vice President of Broadcast Sales notes, “it has been a pleasure to work with Chuck and his staff. They are presenting unique programming to the Houston area. We are glad to see how the XScale’s unique features have helped them expand their program offering while reducing size and cost . Windsong is truly forging a new path for the rest of the LPTV industry to follow”.
Included with the basic XScale package is integrated Statistical Multiplexing which optimizes video quality across all the channels being encoded. In addition, Static or Dynamic PSIP is also supported. For Dynamic PSIP, XScale can integrate with third party PSIP generators, or can create the dynamic PSIP information directly. Simultaneous outputs over ASI and IP are available and enhance the operational value of the XScale platform, which also supports 1+1 redundancy if a hot spare is required with instant failover switching.
