MDA Now Accepting Applications for Livestock Investment Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is once again accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant. Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers looking to make improvements to their operations are encouraged to apply.

Livestock Investment Grant funds can be used for equipment purchases and physical improvements to help start, improve, or expand livestock operations in Minnesota. Examples of reimbursable investments include — but are not limited to — the construction or improvement of buildings or facilities for producing livestock, watering systems, fencing, feed equipment, and livestock waste management equipment.

The MDA will award up to $650,000 in this round of Livestock Investment Grants using a competitive review process. Applicants may apply for up to 10% of their project’s total cost, with a maximum grant award of $25,000. Only expenses incurred after the grant contract has been signed by all parties are eligible for reimbursement.

All principal operators of livestock farms in Minnesota are invited to apply, including those who have received Livestock Investment Grants in the past. However, preference will be given to applicants or farms that have not previously been awarded a grant. Only one application will be accepted per farm.

For the purposes of this program, livestock includes beef and dairy cattle, swine, poultry, goats, mules, bison, sheep, horses, farmed cervids (deer, elk), ratites (flightless birds including emu), and llamas.

Applications for the grant will be accepted until 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Visit the AGRI Livestock Investment Grant web page to access the full request for proposals (RFP) for further eligibility details.

Funding for the Livestock Investment Grant is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us