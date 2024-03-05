SNP Alliance Releases Milliman Medicare Advantage Part C Risk Score Model Change Analysis on 2024 Risk Scores
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNP Alliance commissioned a report by Milliman to examine the impact of the Part C risk score model for payment year 2024 on SNP Alliance member organizations.
This report summarizes the impact of the new risk score model on SNP Alliance member organizations including the relative impact on different plan types and member cohorts. This is an update to a similar analysis performed in April 2023 with more recent data.
Milliman’s analysis of SNP Alliance member organization risk score data from CMS suggests that while the impact of the new risk score model will vary significantly by plan and by MA organization, it will generally have a less favorable impact on risk scores (i.e., decrease risk scores more or increase risk scores less) for D-SNPs compared to non-SNPs.
The risk score model change has a less favorable impact on D-SNP risk scores compared to non-SNP risk scores for nearly every organization included in this analysis that has at least one D-SNP and at least one non-SNP. I-SNP impacts were mixed and C-SNP data was insufficient for findings.
Mike Cheek, SNP Alliance President & CEO, noted that "We respect CMS' efforts to more accurately pay plans, we urge CMS to work with SNP stakeholders, on the impacts of the HCC model changes. Like CMS, the SNP Alliance supports integration and the expansion of D-SNPs, I-SNPs, and C-SNPs as value-based systemic care models. We look forward to working with CMS on further analysis of the impacts and ensuring SNP stability to support our most vulnerable and complex populations."
