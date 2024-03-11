Safetica Expands US Presence with Appointment of Karen Mimieux as Chief Sales Officer

Karen Mimieux CSO

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a leading provider of data protection solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Karen Mimieux as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). With this strategic move, Safetica further strengthens its foothold in the United States, demonstrating its commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to the largest cybersecurity market, and to businesses worldwide.

Karen Mimieux brings over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and information technology to her new role at Safetica. Her expertise spans a wide range of areas, including technology sales, developing cloud-first companies, growing channel sales, and leading cybersecurity sales. Prior to joining Safetica, Karen held key leadership positions at prominent tech companies such as Linc Global and Cloud Global, where she successfully lead direct sales teams, developed channel sales networks, and executed go-to market strategies.

In her role as CSO, Karen will play a pivotal role in guiding Safetica's US and global sales strategies and initiatives. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and advancing Safetica's mission to empower organizations with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Commenting on her appointment, Karen (Miller) Mimieux said, "I am thrilled to join Safetica at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory. Safetica has established itself as a leader in data protection, and I am honored to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Safetica to enhance security capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners."

Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica, expressed his confidence in Karen's appointment, stating, " I am thrilled to welcome Karen to the team. She is a seasoned and accomplished sales leader with extensive experience in the tech industry throughout her entire career. Her methodical and hands-on approach, coupled with her mentoring skills and personality, will play a key role in our efforts to penetrate the US market. Moreover, it will contribute significantly to the effective management of our global sales team and activities. This is an exciting time for Safetica as we embark on our growth-first future. "