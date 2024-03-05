Evvnt and Letterhead Join Forces to Transform Email Newsletter Creation to Drive Ticket Sales and Event Promotion
Evvnt and Letterhead collaborate to set new standards in email marketing for event success.
Our aim is to streamline the creation of impactful email campaigns for partners and venues.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evvnt, a leading ticketing, marketing and event discovery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Letterhead, an innovative newsletter creation and monetization software, to empower its ticketing partners and venues. This collaboration enables the creation of high-impact, easy-to-manage, automated email products specifically designed to drive event exposure, ticket revenue and engagement.
— Richard Green, Evvnt Founder & CEO
Through this partnership, Evvnt's customers gain access to Letterhead's advanced technology, which has helped publishers of over 2,000 email newsletters achieve open and click rates 50% higher than the industry averages. Letterhead’s customers will, in return, be able to access Evvnt’s powerful event commerce software to enhance revenue and reach via events.
This initiative will provide Evvnt's partners with a competitive edge within their marketing strategy by using Letterhead's proven expertise in enhancing newsletter performance translating into increased ticket revenue and reduced costs.
Richard Green, Founder and CEO of Evvnt said:
"We're excited to join forces with Letterhead to innovate email newsletter creation in the events industry. This collaboration symbolizes our dedication to constantly seeking fresh avenues to empower our customers. By incorporating Letterhead into our platform, our aim is to streamline the creation of impactful email campaigns for partners and venues. We strive to make reaching their audience, boosting engagement, and ultimately hosting successful events as seamless as can be."
Chris Sopher, Cofounder and CEO of Letterhead said:
“A robust email program stands as one of the most potent tools for enhancing ticket sales and fostering customer engagement for publishers and creators. However, we've observed numerous teams grappling with the challenges of cost, complexity, and consistency in delivering highly targeted newsletters. That's precisely why we've collaborated with Evvnt—to streamline the process, ensuring events effortlessly reach their intended audience."
“We’re delighted to partner with Evvnt to simplify email marketing in the events space, and give our customers a powerful new way to grow their events businesses.”
About Evvnt
Evvnt, the Event Success Company, is a leader in event ticketing, marketing, and discovery. Our comprehensive suite of tools empowers every event stakeholder. Whether you're looking to launch your own events business, organizing an event or looking for the perfect one to attend, we're your ultimate partner in achieving event success.
About Letterhead
Letterhead is an innovative platform that streamlines the process of creating, sending, and monetizing email newsletters. With its unique technology, Letterhead assists businesses in achieving significantly higher engagement rates, driving revenue through more effective email communications.
For further information, please contact:
Hannah Hodgkinson: hannah@evvnt.com
Bruce Pinchbeck: bruce@letterhead.ai
Bruce Pinchbeck
Letterhead
bruce@letterhead.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube