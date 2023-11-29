Letterhead Secures $5.3 Million in Seed Funding For Newsletter Content Automation
Letterhead's $5.3M seed round will further the development of their software that leverages AI to revolutionize newsletter creation & management for publishers.
Our vision is to help every company engage their audiences with meaningful media content. Our first step is making it possible for any business to create great newsletters in a fraction of the time.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Letterhead, a software platform for automating the creation and management of email newsletters, announced the closing of a $5.3 million seed round today. Las Olas Venture Capital and Reign Ventures led the financing round, with participation from BDMI, Florida Opportunity Fund, and McClatchy.
Letterhead's mission is to streamline newsletter creation, distribution, and monetization for publishers and marketing teams to help them produce meaningful, targeted content products at scale. Leveraging AI, Letterhead empowers users to manage multiple newsletters with the workflow of one, improving efficiency and scalability while retaining the ability to create quality, personalized, and bespoke products. Letterhead’s software works with a customer’s existing content management system and email service provider, enabling any company to use its tools with limited or no switching costs.
"Our vision is to help every company engage their audiences with meaningful media content," said Christopher Sopher, co-founder and CEO of Letterhead. "As changes to cookies and privacy rules make owning your audience more critical than ever, we think it should be way easier for teams to create quality content products for every segment of their community. Our first step is making it possible for any business to create great newsletters in a fraction of the time."
Letterhead is trusted by the publishers of over 1,800 newsletters, indicating a strong market fit and demand for more intelligent audience engagement software. Customers include leading brands like Techstars and Salon.
“While there are lots of traditional email marketing products, none is focused on content-driven engagement like Letterhead is,” said Nate Vasel, partner at Las Olas Venture Capital. “We were impressed with the team’s vision for an owned audience future powered by AI and automation, and with their consistent execution to grow the business.”
“The future of audience engagement is being shaped right now, and Letterhead has a unique machine learning approach. But this investment is not just in a product; it's in a thoughtful, diverse team that's shown they have what it takes to build a solution customers love and scale the business. We're excited for the future as we bring this solution to more customers and new markets.” said Monique Idlett, co-founder and Managing Partner of Reign Ventures.
“Rebekah and Chris have brought a unique content-centric perspective to the world of email communication, building a compelling solution for organizations of all sizes to leverage the power of personalization to communicate on the most enduring first-party channels there is,” said Sim Blaustein, Partner at BDMI.
Letterhead will use the funds to develop its platform further, expand its team, and accelerate growth as it continues to innovate how newsletters are produced and managed.
For more information about Letterhead and its services, visit https://www.letterhead.ai.
