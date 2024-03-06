Lt. Col. Rick Mantei Selected as Veteran of the Week by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA)
South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) names Lt. Col. Rick Mantei Veteran of the Week for his outstanding military service and advocacy.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) proudly announces the selection of Lt. Col. Rick Mantei as Veteran of the Week, honoring his outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to his country and fellow veterans.
Lt. Col. Mantei's journey began with a commitment to service, earning his degree in civil engineering from the United States Air Force Academy in 1976. Throughout his distinguished career, he embraced the fundamental principle that freedom is not free, embodying the spirit of sacrifice essential for safeguarding the liberties of our nation.
Following his academic pursuits, Lt. Col. Mantei embarked on a multifaceted career that blended military service and financial expertise. As a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch, he garnered acclaim as one of the top 10 Brokers nationwide, managing substantial client assets. Concurrently, he served with the South Carolina Air National Guard as an F-16 fighter pilot, showcasing his commitment to defending his country both on and off the battlefield.
Lt. Col. Mantei's valor and leadership were further exemplified during his deployment to Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm, where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple Air Medals. His dedication to service extended beyond his military duties, as evidenced by his active involvement in various veteran organizations, including the American Legion, The VA, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.
In recognition of his exemplary service and steadfast advocacy for veterans, Lt. Col. Mantei has been selected as Veteran of the Week by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs. His selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to his fellow servicemen and women epitomize the core values of honor, courage, and sacrifice.
The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs remains steadfast in its mission to serve veterans and their families, providing unwavering support and assistance to those who have bravely served our nation. Lt. Col. Rick Mantei's recognition as Veteran of the Week serves as a testament to the indelible impact of his service and his enduring legacy of valor.
For more information about the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and its initiatives, please visit https://scdva.sc.gov/.
