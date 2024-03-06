Mountain View Provider Explains How to Choose the Best Implant Dentist
Mountain View dentist Dr. Donian Shen offers advice on choosing a provider for dental implant restorations, including reading reviews & asking about technology.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to dental implants, the choice of dentist can significantly impact the success and longevity of the treatment. Dr. Donian Shen, an implant dentist in Mountain View with years of specialized training and experience, offers the following advice to prospective patients:
1. Qualifications and Experience: Dr. Shen advises seeking a dentist with extensive training in implant dentistry, including postgraduate qualifications.
2. Technology and Techniques: Modern dentistry is ever-evolving, and the use of advanced technology can impact implant success. Dr. Shen’s practice, Smile By Design, is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment tools, ensuring precise and efficient implant procedures.
3. Customized Treatment Planning: Every patient's needs are unique. Dr. Shen emphasizes the importance of a personalized approach, tailoring each treatment plan to the individual's dental health, aesthetic goals, and lifestyle considerations.
4. Patient Testimonials and Before-and-After Galleries: Prospective patients are encouraged to review testimonials and before-and-after photos of actual patients. Smile By Design proudly showcases the transformative results achieved under Dr. Shen's care.
5. Comprehensive Care: Ideal implant care goes beyond the procedure itself. Dr. Shen and her team offer comprehensive follow-up care, ensuring patients enjoy the full benefits of their dental implants for years to come.
Dr. Shen offers a wide range of implant services to meet the diverse needs of patients, including:
• Single Tooth Implants: Single-tooth implants are designed to replace a single missing tooth without affecting neighboring teeth.
• Implant-Supported Bridges: Implant bridges can provide an ideal solution for patients missing several teeth in a row, providing a fixed alternative to traditional bridges.
• All-on-4® Implants: The All-on-4® and All-on-6 techniques allow for the replacement of all teeth on either the upper or lower jaw with just four to six implants, offering a permanent, screw-retained replacement solution.
• Bone Grafting: For patients who have experienced jawbone loss due to long-term tooth loss or periodontal disease, bone grafting can help restore jaw density to increase the chances of implant success.
Dr. Donian Shen earned her dental degree from the UCLA School of Dentistry before furthering her expertise in oral implantology under the esteemed Dr. Misch at the Carl Misch Institute. Demonstrating her proficiency in dental implant restorations, she is a distinguished Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI). At Smile By Design, she leads her team in providing a comprehensive suite of dental services, including cosmetic enhancements like porcelain veneers, as well as restorative and general dentistry treatments such as crowns, bridges, teeth whitening, and sedation dentistry. Dr. Shen's professional affiliations include the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the American Dental Association (ADA), and the California Dental Association (CDA), underscoring her commitment to excellence in dental care. Dr. Shen is available for interview upon request.
