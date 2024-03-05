AuSable Valley Central School District Pioneers Sustainable Future with Energia
Community-Driven Change: AuSable Valley's Resounding Vote Promises Green Revolution
The success of the referendum vote is a testament to the community's commitment to providing our students with a safe, innovative, and sustainable learning environment,”CLINTONVILLE, NY, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuSable Valley Central School District is pleased to announce the successful approval of a comprehensive $29.5 million initiative aimed at addressing critical facility improvements and advancing sustainability efforts. The project, encompassing a $24 million capital project and a $5.5 million Energy Performance Contract (EPC), received overwhelming support from the community in a recent referendum vote.
— Mike Francia, Superintendent of AuSable Valley Central School District
The capital project focuses on rejuvenating aging infrastructure, enhancing health and safety measures, and aligning educational programming with the evolving needs of students across the district's three schools. By prioritizing long-term financial planning, the district aims to implement these vital improvements with minimal impact on taxpayers.
The Pre-Referendum Timeline reflects a meticulous planning process, including facility evaluations, programming meetings, and budget reviews. The Board of Education's resolution to hold a Referendum Vote on November 15, 2023, marked a significant milestone leading to a successful outcome.
The Capital Project Budget is allocated strategically across various schools. The funding sources include a combination of project bonding, state Building aid, and projected energy savings through an innovative Energy Performance Contract.
The Energy Performance Contract, executed through a strategic partnership with Energia, is a groundbreaking approach to financing essential energy-related upgrades. By bonding the EPC over 15 years and combining state building aid and guaranteed energy savings, the district ensures a budget-neutral solution that relieves taxpayers while promoting sustainability.
The proposed Post-Referendum Timeline outlines the next steps, including final programming, schematic design, and construction, with an anticipated completion date in December 2026. The district is committed to engaging the community throughout the process, ensuring everyone is informed and involved.
"The success of the referendum vote is a testament to the community's commitment to providing our students with a safe, innovative, and sustainable learning environment," said Mike Francia, Superintendent of Ausable Valley Central School District. "We are proud to partner with Energia on this transformative journey, leveraging the Energy Performance Contract to not only meet our essential needs but also contribute to our broader sustainability goals."
The collaboration between AuSable Valley Central School District and Energia represents a forward-thinking approach to facility improvements, combining fiscal responsibility with a commitment to sustainability. As the project progresses, the district looks forward to enhancing the educational experience for students and building a more sustainable future for the entire community.
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner’s Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
