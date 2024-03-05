Thermal Management Solutions Leader Modine to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Modine, a diversified global leader in innovative thermal management solutions, will invest $18.1 million to expand its Rockbridge County operation to increase capacity for the production of data center cooling equipment. The project will create 211 new jobs.

“Virginia continues to be the epicenter for the data center industry, which makes it the perfect location for Modine to expand manufacturing capacity,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Modine’s increased production of data center cooling equipment will meet the growing demand of this vital sector in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality 21st century jobs.”

“Modine has thrived in Rockbridge County for more than 60 years and continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth—the strongest testament to Virginia’s advantages,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud that the Commonwealth attracts and retains companies like Modine with our strong business climate, talent pipeline, and world-class infrastructure. This expansion project will provide more than 200 new jobs, and we encourage interested applicants to visit www.modineva.com to apply.”

“Virginia is a world leader in the data center industry, and we are proud to contribute to the industry’s growth here,” said Rob Bedard, General Manager, Data Centers, North America at Modine. “This new investment in our Rockbridge plant shows our commitment to support the region and enhances our position to offer a full range of cooling solutions to serve North America data center customers through our Airedale by Modine brand.”

“The growth of Modine in Rockbridge County stands as a testament to the enduring collaboration between industry and community,” said Leslie Ayers, Chair, Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. “With the creation of more than 200 new jobs and a significant investment in its facility, this company is not only enhancing our local economy but also reaffirming its dedication to the prosperity of our community. We commend Modine for acknowledging the potential within our county and actively contributing to its development and vibrancy.”

“We are exceedingly pleased to have Modine expand its manufacturing presence in Rockbridge County,” said Jay Langston, Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “Modine has been a trusted corporate citizen for many years and their focus on improving the environment through their products are synonymous with the ethos of Rockbridge County and the Shenandoah Valley. We look forward to assisting Modine and Rockbridge County with this expansion.”

“Manufacturing plays a crucial role in providing job opportunities, fostering economic growth, and strengthening local economies,” said Senator Christopher Head. “This investment by Modine in expanding its Rockbridge County operation not only creates 211 new jobs but also brings advanced technological solutions to the area, contributing to skill development, innovation, and sustainable practices within the community.”

“Modine has been a cornerstone of Rockbridge County for more than a century. This substantial investment illustrates the strength of its operations, the quality of its employees, and the business-friendly environment in Rockbridge,” said Delegate Terry Austin. “Thank you to everyone involved in the efforts to support this expansion. These high-quality jobs will be of great benefit to our region.”

Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, Modine provides trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions its customers need, where they need them. Modine’s Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support its purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions, and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockbridge County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $470,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockbridge County with this project.

Support for Modine’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

###