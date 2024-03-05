CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ Official Hospitality launches online pre-sales registration
BEYOND Hospitality has been appointed by CONMEBOL to sell and deliver a multi-tier Official Hospitality program for Copa América USA 2024™️.
We’re honoured to be entrusted by CONMEBOL to deliver a fantastic Official Hospitality program for the hugely anticipated Copa América USA 2024™.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ Official Hospitality launches online pre-sales registration
— Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman,BEYOND Hospitality
• CONMEBOL appointed BEYOND Hospitality as Official Hospitality partner for CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™
• BEYOND Hospitality confirmed to deliver and sell an exceptional ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality program for the prestigious regional tournament.
• CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ will run from 20 June to 14 July 2024, across 14 stadiums in ten states, with select hospitality options in all venues.
• Official Hospitality is available in three product tiers, with inclusions commensurate to the product purchased.
BEYOND Hospitality has been appointed by South America’s continental football governing body Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL) to sell and deliver a multi-tier Official Hospitality program for CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️ – and sales kick off in early March 2024.
Traditionally held every four years, CONMEBOL Copa América™ features the top qualifying talent of the region’s national men’s football (soccer) teams. This 48th edition of the tournament will be hosted in the United States, with the opening game held in Atlanta on 20 June while Miami will host the final on 14 July.
Official Hospitality packages will be available in three tiers, with products ranging from the casual and convenient Club Copa for avid fans to the luxurious Insignia Lounge experience for those seeking a refined backdrop to their Copa América 2024™. All Official Hospitality products are inclusive of a match ticket, as well as a complimentary food and beverage service designed to enhance the guest experience.
Fourteen stadiums have been selected as host venues across 10 states, and selected Official Hospitality packages will be available in all venues – for single matches including the opening match and final, as well as Hospitality Series (matches bundled according to venue or tournament stage).
Interested parties can request more information via sales@beyond-hospitality.com or register their interest online via www.copaamericahospitality.com
Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said: “We’re honoured to be entrusted by CONMEBOL to deliver a fantastic Official Hospitality program for the hugely anticipated Copa América USA 2024™. This is one of the most prestigious and historic events in world football, and BEYOND Hospitality is excited to offer clients top-tier hospitality experiences.”
“We believe that this alliance with BEYOND will deliver an unforgettable experience for all football fans, that are willing to live all of the passion, excitement at the oldest team tournament,” said Juan Roa, Commercial and Marketing Director at CONMEBOL.
Participating teams include the 10 member nations of CONMEBOL – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela – and six from Concacaf (covering North America, Central America and the Caribbean). This includes the hosts (USA), Jamaica, Mexico, and Panama, with two qualifying rounds remaining.
To maximise access to the event for international fans, BEYOND will be appointing local sales agents in many of the South American territories to act as its Official Sales Agents in the key markets.
Fans and clients interested in learning more can contact BEYOND Hospitality at sales@beyond-hospitality.com or register their interest online via www.copaamericahospitality.com
We don’t just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.
BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality program creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.
For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com and www.copaamericahospitality.com.
* All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality’s service level criteria.
CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™️.
The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ will be played in the United States and includes ten CONMEBOL teams and six Concacaf guest teams. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations.
The six Concacaf teams qualify through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24. The already qualified representative teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama. The other two Concacaf participants will be confirmed after a play-off between Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica vs Honduras, on Saturday, 23 March 2024.
This 48th edition of one of the most important competitions of the continent will be only the
second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams (previously the 2016 edition, which was also held in the United States). Teams that have won ten World Cup titles from FIFA™️ and the biggest stars of world football will take the field for 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024.
Tickets for CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™️ are now available at www.copaamerica.com.
