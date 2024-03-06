WFA (Women in Food & Agriculture) Mentorship Program 2024 – Applications Now Open

We are delighted to see the overwhelming response to the WFA Mentorship Program, which underscores the importance of mentorship in empowering women in the food and agriculture industry.” — Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Global Chair WFA & VP Global Communications & Events

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Food & Agriculture (WFA) is thrilled to announce the continuation of its highly successful Mentorship Program for the year 2024. Developed in partnership with Alltech, the program is dedicated to supporting women across the global food and agriculture sector by providing invaluable mentorship opportunities.

Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) was launched in 2018 with the aim of promoting gender diversity and inclusion across the global food and agricultural industry. Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) is a Mintec brand.

Following the resounding success of the 2023 program, Alltech has renewed its support for another year, demonstrating its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the industry. The WFA Mentorship Program has proven to be a beacon of support for women seeking guidance, advice, and networking opportunities in their careers.

Since the inception of the program, WFA has received an overwhelming response, with 3051 applications from individuals seeking mentorship and 1691 industry professionals offering their mentorship services. This remarkable level of engagement underscores the program's significance in addressing the need for mentorship opportunities within the food and agriculture sector.

To date, the program has facilitated over 562 pairings, connecting mentees with experienced mentors who provide invaluable insights and support. These pairings have spanned various roles and sectors within the industry, ranging from CEOs of agribusinesses to small-scale farmers, academics, and ag-tech professionals.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Global Chair of WFA and VP of Global Communications and Events at Mintec, expressed her enthusiasm for the program's continued success, stating, "We are delighted to see the overwhelming response to the WFA Mentorship Program, which underscores the importance of mentorship in empowering women in the food and agriculture industry. With Alltech's ongoing support, we are confident that the program will continue to make a positive impact, fostering diversity and inclusion across the sector."

Orla McAleer, Chief Culture Officer at Alltech, reiterated the company's commitment to the program, stating, "I am excited to reaffirm our support and sponsorship of the WFA Mentorship Program in 2024. We believe in championing the advancement of women in this vital sector and helping to cultivate a more vibrant, equitable and diverse agricultural community. As a mentor and advisor to the program, I understand the value and impact the mentorship connection brings to everyone involved.”

Applications for the 2024 WFA Mentorship Program are now open to individuals seeking mentorship, as well as industry professionals interested in offering their mentorship services. The program welcomes applications from across the global food and agriculture sector, and applicants will be personally matched based on their preferences and professional objectives.

For more information about the program and to apply as a mentor or mentee, please visit the official website: Mentorship Program - Women in Food and Agriculture (wfa-initiative.com)

About Alltech:

Founded in 1980, Alltech is committed to delivering sustainable solutions for agriculture, improving the health and performance of plants and animals worldwide. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, Alltech supports initiatives that promote gender equality and diversity within the agricultural sector.

For further information, please contact:

Luke Bailey, Marketing Manager, WFA - luke.bailey@mintecglobal.com

Jenn Norrie, Communications Manager, Alltech - jnorrie@Alltech.com