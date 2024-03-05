Hide-and-Seek Adventure: Sneak Out - Launch in June - Tests in March
Kinguin Studios is ecstatic to unveil the start of an exhilarating journey with the launch of an open test for Sneak Out, the most anticipated multiplayer hide-and-seek extravaganza of the year. Positioned to be the next big hit alongside favourites like Fall Guys and Among Us, Sneak Out combines the thrill of childhood games with a twist of modern multiplayer dynamics.
Embark on a Hide-and-Seek Odyssey:
Sneak Out transports players to a mesmerising theme park, offering a blend of nostalgia and adrenaline-pumping action. Here's what fans can expect:
Epic Hide & Seek: Navigate through an enchanting world, where cunning and stealth determine the success.
Thrilling Challenges: From roller coaster chases to maze escapes, every corner offers a new adventure.
Dynamic Interactions: Team up or compete against friends and players from around the globe in a vibrant digital playground.
The Ultimate Escape: Outwit the seeker, survive the hunt, and find the way to the escape portal before time runs out!
Join the Open Stress-Test - Feedback Counts!
From March 7th, Kinguin Studios start the open stress test, running through March 14th. Players will be able to get an early taste of the action and help shape the game's future:
Stream with Stars: Watch top Twitch streamers like Heaton, Blue and Queenie, AnnieFuchsia, Clara, Hortyunderscore, Mari and Peegtv, as they navigate the twists and turns of our game world, offering tips, tricks, and loads of entertainment.
Key Sneak Out details:
Game title: Sneak Out
Genre: Free-to-play Multiplayer Hide & Seek Adventure
Platform: PC
Launch Date: June 2024
Stress Test: March 7th - March 14th
Streaming Partners: Heaton, Blue and Queenie, AnnieFuchsia, Clara, Hortyunderscore, Mari and Peegtv
Connect with the Sneak Out Community:
Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410490/Sneak_Out/)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/SneakOutTheGame),
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093498962273)
TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@sneakoutthegame)
Discord: (https://discord.com/invite/C6QAkWR)
📢 About Kinguin Studios:
Born from the pioneering spirit of Kinguin, the world-renowned gaming marketplace, Kinguin Studios is on a mission to craft gaming experiences that transcend the ordinary. With a team fueled by passion and expertise, we're dedicated to bringing players together through games that are not just played but cherished.
🎉 Don't Miss Out!
The countdown to June has begun, and Sneak Out is poised to become new multiplayer obsession. Join the open test, connect with us on social media, and get ready for an unforgettable launch.
