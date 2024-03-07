AV-Comparatives Reveals Latest Phishing Test: Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee Take the Lead

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives independent lab has done a new test to see how well different cybersecurity tools can protect against phishing attacks.

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a well-known lab that tests IT security solutions, has done a new test to see how well different cybersecurity tools can protect against phishing attacks. Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee were the best at stopping phishing. In today's digital world, staying safe online is really important.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/gen_phishing_01-2024.pdf

AV-Comparatives used the latest software on a regular computer to see how good different antivirus programs and web browsers are at spotting phishing websites and not getting tricked by harmless ones. Various popular antivirus programs like Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Trend Micro Internet Security were tested. Web browsers like Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera were also evaluated.

250 real phishing websites were used in the test and the same number of safe websites to see how well the antivirus programs and browsers could tell them apart. Results show that Avast Free Antivirus, Kaspersky Standard and McAfee Total Protection were really good at stopping most phishing websites (over 90% of the time), while some product and browser blocked only about three quarters of the attacks. When it came to making mistakes and thinking safe sites were dangerous, Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, Malwarebytes and McAfee had maximum one to two false alarms.

AV-Comparatives will continue to conduct tests to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions. Users can leverage these insights to make informed decisions on safeguarding themselves from cyber threats.


AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.

For more information, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org

Disclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Reveals Latest Phishing Test: Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee Take the Lead

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Reveals Latest Phishing Test: Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee Take the Lead
"Höhenflug: Aufstieg zu erstklassiger Cybersecurity" - AV-Comparatives kürt die besten Cybersecurity Produkte
AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Fortinet
View All Stories From This Author