AV-Comparatives Reveals Latest Phishing Test: Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee Take the Lead
AV-Comparatives independent lab has done a new test to see how well different cybersecurity tools can protect against phishing attacks.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a well-known lab that tests IT security solutions, has done a new test to see how well different cybersecurity tools can protect against phishing attacks. Avast, Kaspersky and McAfee were the best at stopping phishing. In today's digital world, staying safe online is really important.
Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/gen_phishing_01-2024.pdf
AV-Comparatives used the latest software on a regular computer to see how good different antivirus programs and web browsers are at spotting phishing websites and not getting tricked by harmless ones. Various popular antivirus programs like Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Trend Micro Internet Security were tested. Web browsers like Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera were also evaluated.
250 real phishing websites were used in the test and the same number of safe websites to see how well the antivirus programs and browsers could tell them apart. Results show that Avast Free Antivirus, Kaspersky Standard and McAfee Total Protection were really good at stopping most phishing websites (over 90% of the time), while some product and browser blocked only about three quarters of the attacks. When it came to making mistakes and thinking safe sites were dangerous, Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, Malwarebytes and McAfee had maximum one to two false alarms.
AV-Comparatives will continue to conduct tests to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions. Users can leverage these insights to make informed decisions on safeguarding themselves from cyber threats.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
Disclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".
