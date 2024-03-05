The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Cindy Silver Shares Important Updates From Silver And Associates Law Corporation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Silver - Silver & Associates Law Corporation, better known as Silver Law, is a repeat-ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award winner- again hitting one of the highest scores on the 50-Point Inspection.. Cindy’s continuous efforts to provide her clients with excellent legal services have helped her achieve this feat. It is never easy for a service to be continuously featured on a business-listing brand like ThreeBestRatedⓇ as they always analyze the performance of the service to keep them featured in the handpicked listing.
“It is great to be recognized again by ThreeBestRatedⓇ -! We will never get tired of this achievement, as it continuously proves that our service is the best. We always want to make our clients happy, and this award is proof that we continue to do this. We thank ThreeBestRatedⓇ for choosing us and will strive to give the best in the days to come!” mentioned Cindy on the award announcement.
Implements Towards Growth
A firm has to update and adapt to the needs of the field and its clients to accommodate and serve those needs. Silver Law, headed by Cindy Silver, made various updates last year. Some of the important ones are:
>> Silver Law recently expanded their office at 301 145 15th St. West in North Vancouver to provide a larger modern and more comfortable space to serve their clients.
>>Silver Law has added Lea Navratil, a lawyer and graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law as a new partner, overseeing the real estate section of Silver Law.
>>Silver Law welcomed a new lawyer to their team, Stephan Sader, a graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law. Stephan came to Silver Law from a large law firm in Victoria, BC. Stephan is developing specialties in the areas of business law and real estate law. Stephan will also be supporting their expanding wills and estates, and probate practice.
Silver Law has continued to adapt its systems to accommodate and keep pace with Canada’s changing banking and mortgaging procedures.
Silver Law continues to grow by working with existing and referred clients, and appreciates excellent working relationships with local realtors, mortgage brokers, and Canada’s major banks.
For the staff of Silver Law, it continues to be a great pleasure to serve their clients and associates in the North Shore and local areas.
All About Cindy Silver - Silver And Associates Law Corporation
Cindy Silver earned her LL.B. (JD) from the University of British Columbia in 1991 and became a member of the British Columbia Bar Association in 1993. Three decades of experience in litigation and solicitor work have equipped Cindy to guide clients in achieving their legal objectives in real estate, corporate and estate & probate law. Her ability to represent the clients effectively and safeguard their interests has helped her create a strong and repeat client base.
Silver Law strives to deliver excellent legal services in a relaxed and welcoming environment.. Prioritizing the needs of the clients and making plans to achieve their needs helps the firm shine in their areas of legal practice.. They also focus on cultivating working relationships with individuals who share common business values, emphasizing mutual respect.
At Silver Law, the team is always reading to assist, providing services including:
Residential and Commercial Real Estate Conveyancing, Fractional Interest, Leasehold Property, Single Family Dwellings, Strata Title Properties, Condominiums, Town Homes, Bare Land and Recreational Property, Negotiating, Drafting,contracts.
Drafting wills and all estate planning documents, court applications for probate, administration of estates,
Corporate and Commercial Law, incorporations, maintaining corporate records, business and asset purchase and sales, share restructures.
Cindy Silver
