Residential Proxy Server Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.48% throughout the forecast period

The residential proxy server market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the residential proxy server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% between 2022 and 2029.
A home proxy server connects a user's device to the websites they want to browse. It is assigned an IP address by an Internet Service Provider (ISP) and is associated with a certain geographical location. Residential proxy servers are used for a variety of applications because of their unique features, which include web scraping and data harvesting.
Residential proxies provide an additional degree of anonymity and security to the web browsing experience, making them especially handy for circumventing geographical restrictions, evading website blockages, and preventing online surveillance.
Residential proxies are required for acquiring complete and reliable data from the internet, making them helpful for a wide range of applications, including market research, competitive analysis, and trend tracking. The general increase in internet usage, driven by the expansion of online activities, has raised the demand for home proxy servers, boosting the overall market growth.
For instance, Oxylabs Residential Proxies offer free access to geo-restricted material. Its Residential Proxy network covers 195 countries and supports targeting by nation, city, state, ZIP code, coordinate, and ASN.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the residential proxy server market during the forecast period. For instance, Rayobyte, Residential Proxies is developed in-house and can handle projects of any scale. There are no restrictions to the number of concurrent connections that may be sent, and each request is allocated a unique IP address, allowing users to evade CAPTCHAs and other anti-scraping technologies.
The global residential proxy server market, based on different types is categorized into- Static Residential Proxy, and Rotating Residential Proxy. Static residential proxies provide users with a fixed IP address that does not vary over time. These proxies are useful for jobs requiring stable IP addresses, such as accessing region-restricted material, managing online accounts, or performing market research.
Rotating residential proxies, also known as dynamic residential proxies, change IP addresses at predetermined intervals or with each new request. This rotation helps to circumvent IP blocking and increases anonymity, making them excellent for site scraping, ad verification, and other operations that involve accessing vast volumes of data while remaining undetected.
The global residential proxy server market, based on different protocols is categorized into- HTTP, HTTP (S), and SOCKS. HTTP residential proxy servers communicate via the HTTP protocol. They are widely used in online surfing, data scraping, and other HTTP-based applications.
HTTPS (HTTP Secure) HTTPS proxies, like HTTP proxies, offer secure internet connection using the SSL/TLS protocol. They encrypt data transmitted between the client and the server, which improves security and privacy.
SOCKS proxies work at a lower level than HTTP proxies and may handle a wide range of communications, including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. They are more adaptable and may be used for a variety of purposes, including online gaming, torrenting, and VoIP services.
The global residential proxy server market, based on different applications is categorized into- SEO monitoring, social media automation, price monitoring, and others. Residential proxy servers are frequently used for search engine optimization (SEO) monitoring purposes. They assist firms in monitoring their search engine rankings, analyzing keyword performance, and gathering information on rivals' SEO efforts.
In Social Media Automation many social media management programs and bots employ residential proxy servers to automate actions like posting material, commenting, and following/unfollowing persons. Residential IP addresses are critical for simulating human behavior while evading discovery by social media networks.
E-commerce businesses and price comparison websites utilize home proxy servers to track pricing across several internet platforms. By cycling IP addresses from various regions, they may collect precise price data without being banned or recognized by target websites.
North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the residential proxy server market due to the region's rapid rise in internet users. According to World Bank estimates, in 2021, persons with internet connections constituted 92% of the total US population. The growing number of mobile devices has increased mobile internet usage, and positive efforts by major North American countries to improve internet access are functioning as additional motivators.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the residential proxy server market that have been covered are Bright Data Ltd., Smartproxy, Oxylabs, SOAX, Rayobyte, IPRoyal, Webshare, Infatica Pte. Ltd., and ProxyEmpire.
The market analytics report segments the residential proxy server market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Static Residential Proxy
o Rotating Residential Proxy
• By Protocol
o HTTP
o HTTP (S)
o SOCKS
• By Application
o SEO Monitoring
o Social Media Automation
o Price Monitoring
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Bright Data Ltd.
• Smartproxy
• Oxylabs
• SOAX
• Rayobyte
• IPRoyal
• Webshare
• Infatica Pte. Ltd.
• ProxyEmpire
