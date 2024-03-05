Submit Release
Former Cleveland Police Officer Arrested, Charged with False Report

BRADLEY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Cleveland Police Officer who is a current Airport Police Officer.

On March 4th, at the request of 10th District Attorney Shari Tayloe, TBI agents began investigating reports of threats that were made against current members of the Cleveland Police Department. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Taylor Ryans made the threats and false reports, and then drove to the Cleveland Police Department. She left that location and was ultimately located in Chattanooga, where she was transported to a local hospital.

Upon her release from the hospital this evening, Taylor Elexis Ryans (DOB 05/12/1995) was arrested. She is charged with False Report, and was booked into the Bradley County Jail, where she is being held with no bond.

