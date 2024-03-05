ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Marshalltown Police Dept.

March 4, 2024

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Safety is issuing an Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Marshalltown Police Department for seventeen-year-old Deshawna Green. She was last seen at a Marshalltown residence around 11:00 p.m. on March 3, 2024. Deshawna is a black female with brown eyes and long black hair. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds.

She may be with 20-year-old Davontrez McCuddin. Davontrez is a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 185 pounds.

Law enforcement is concerned for Deshawna’s wellbeing and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deshawna Green or Devontrez McCuddin is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234. Tips may also be sent via text to 274637 and “Marshall” followed by tip message or submitted online at marshallcountycs.com.

Photo of Deshawna