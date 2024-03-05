R4G to Help Fund Sweet Math Club Inspired by Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl

Sweet Math Club inspired by 11 year old girl, Mint Chip who is on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program. Recruiting for Good will help fund sponsorships. www.SweetMathClub.com Girls Discover Solutions Together Sweet Math Club inspired by 11 year old girl, Mint Chip who is on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program. Recruiting for Good will help fund sponsorships. www.SweetMathClub.com Girls Discover Solutions Together Love to Support Girls, retain Recruiting for Good to fund your company the next hire and help sponsor a Sweet Girl Club that will change their life for Good www.SweetGirlClubs.com Thru Our Girls Design Tomorrow sponsored mentoring experiences; girls grow within, learn sweet skills, positive values, have the time of their life, we celebrate their wins, and they do more good www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to fund and sponsor girl math clubs in the USA.

'Mint Chip' her sweet nickname is an exceptionally talented girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for last 3 years; and now is part of Girls Design Tomorrow. She inspired Sweet Math Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund sweet girl clubs.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " Love to support girls , retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire today! And a portion of our placement fee will sponsor a Sweet Math Club anywhere in the USA!"Recruiting for Good helps parents and family members sponsor Sweet Math Club for a daughter or relative; by rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with meaningful funding solution for sponsored girl experiences.Recruiting for Good makes Sweet Math Club Girls experience fulfilling fun , by sponsoring; competitions, club t-shirt design, and sweet math mentors too.AboutSweet Math Club was inspired by exceptionally talented 11 year old girl Mint Chip (her nickname), who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for last three years, and now is part of Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program). Recruiting for Good makes Sweet Math Club Girls experience fulfilling fun, by sponsoring; competitions, club t-shirt design, and sweet math mentors too. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search can choose which Sweet Math Club to sponsor. Family members/parents can participate in referral program to earn sponsored math team experience. To learn more visit www.SweetMathClub.com Girls Discover Solutions TogetherMint Chip is also on a sweet gig working on a team of kids for Recruiting for Good tasting and reviewing John Kelly Chocolates (hope to complete all flavors before Mother's Day 2024). She does her foodie reviews in English and in Marathi. She sacrifices calories for the community to do a really sweet job! Someone has got to do it...Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences.) Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create their own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play"Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!

Mint Chip is an exceptionally talented 11 year old girl who is Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program; and inspired Sweet Math Club. This is her sweet video.