US Amputee Soccer Appoints New Men’s National Team Head Coach, Jason Fiscina

STONY BROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Amputee Soccer Association has appointed a new United States Men’s National Team Head Coach, Jason Fiscina.

Fiscina assumes the role having achieved remarkable success building Five Towns College’s inaugural soccer program, leading the Men’s Team to a hat-trick of consecutive regular season titles and a Conference Championship during his five years in Dix Hills, New York. Earning three successive qualifications to the USCAA National Tournament, he guided the Sound to #1 ranking in the country, reaching the National Final in 2021, and was named the National Coach of the Year.

To accompany his on-field success, the 34-year-old holds a proven track record of developing talent across the sporting landscape, as a successful former basketball coach with Molloy College. Deeply passionate about inspiring others, he is also currently employed as a Special Education Teacher at the NYC Department of Education, gaining a Master’s Degree in Childhood Special Education in 2015.

Boasting a glittering resume, Fiscina was highly recommended for the National Team’s Head Coaching position and is excited by the prospect of identifying talent and developing players that will ultimately take the Men’s Team to the next level, targeting trophy contention at the 2026 World Cup.

“I am excited to get started on another part of my coaching journey, and I think it's going to be a great opportunity to extend my coaching,” he said. “I think with my passion for motivating, and wanting to bring the most out of others, there’s no better organization in what the AASA are doing every single day.

“I think soccer is the ultimate team sport. I started playing when I was six, and I just fell in love with it. I love the team camaraderie, the passion you get when you’re on the field, working with your teammates. It’s been a big part of my life, and it’s taught me life lessons that go beyond the soccer field.

“I feel that for the team, and the sport, things are only going to go up from here. I think the sport is going to explode - the media attention has grown so much, and anything we can do to get these athletes in front of people will be a home run.”

Fiscina succeeds current AASA President Dr. Eric Lamberg, who led the national team as the Head Coach for 10 years, during which he helped transform the sport across the US. Taking the reins ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Culiacan, Mexico, Dr. Lamberg significantly increased opportunities for participation, expanding the country’s player pool, and steered the National Team to become a competitive force on the global stage.

Sharing his thoughts on Fiscina’s appointment, he hailed the new Head Coach as the ideal candidate and believes the squad and the sport will thrive under his stewardship.

“Jason has demonstrated the ability to grow a program and to institute high standards for himself and those around him, with the ultimate goal of shared success,” he commented. “Jason has a tremendous amount of energy and we are excited to welcome him to our family and for him to bring that passion here to work collaboratively with players, staff and the AASA.”

Employing a possession-based soccer philosophy, Fiscina enjoys the tactical side of the game, but is driven by the desire to unlock opportunity so that athletes can reach their full potential.

“My proudest moment personally is being a father to two beautiful girls, Lauren and Madelyn,” he added. “Professionally, my proudest moment is building Five Towns College into a National contender, and in the 2021 season, winning a Conference Championship - making it to the National Finals, coaching a few [USCAA] All-Americans, coaching a National Player of the Year [Steven Paguada], and watching our student athletes graduate - many being the first in their families to graduate from college.”

He added: “For me, all great teams become a family. This originated from Coach P.J. Fleck at the University of Minnesota, but we defined ‘F.A.M.I.L.Y’ as ‘Forget About Me, I Love You’, and we show love through how much we sacrifice for each other every single day. A team that is a family is connected on the field - they’re able to deal with adversity, tough times, just like any family does.

“The goal is that we are going to play as a unit. We are going to instill core values of things that include communication, working hard, and picking up for our teammates. I also believe in the idea of ‘seven hearts beating as one’ - that no one player is bigger than the team. Everyone is connected - we win together, we lose together; we celebrate together, we cry together. That’s how I want our team to play.

“I believe this team is going places. It’s going to be very exciting, and it’s important that we understand that we’re going to achieve great things.”

AASA Mission

The American Amputee Soccer Association has dual missions. One mission is to promote and develop the sport for the benefit of participants with limb differences. We look to grow the sport for juniors and adults and for women and men.

We look to accomplish this through outreach programs at the local levels to help interested players become introduced to the sport, maximize their proficiency, build self-confidence, learn the power of teamwork, and build a strong social network. Our second mission is to select, develop, and train the elite amputee soccer athlete to represent the United States in international competition.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.