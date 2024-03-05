OSF TRANSITIONS PIVOTAL LEADERSHIP ROLES
The company has announced transitions of key executives to CEO and President. A new VP of External Relations has also joined the biotech company.
I am honored to step into the role of President of Okanagan Specialty Fruits. I recognize the magnitude of the responsibilities that come with this position.”SUMMERLAND, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), the developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic® apple varieties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Westcott as the new President of the company. Westcott is taking over from Neal Carter, who has transitioned to the position of CEO. OSF has also welcomed a pivotal addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Evanega as the Vice President of External Relations.
"I am honored to step into the role of President of Okanagan Specialty Fruits. I recognize the magnitude of the responsibilities that come with this position. I cannot overstate my admiration and gratitude for Neal, his mentorship, and the groundbreaking legacy he has established," said Westcott. "I look forward to continuing collaboration with Neal and our entire team as we build upon the company's remarkable accomplishments and drive further expansion."
Evanega brings a Doctorate in Plant Biology and extensive experience in the food and agriculture biotechnology sectors, garnered through various leadership roles in the public and private sectors. Notably, Evanega was the founding Director of the Alliance for Science – a global communications effort that aims to improve science literacy and science-informed policy-making across a range of issues, including agricultural biotechnology. She has also been recognized for her impressive work through various awards in science, communications, education, and leadership. In her outward-facing capacity at OSF, she will spearhead all corporate relationships and serve as a leading voice in propelling the company towards unprecedented growth across North America.
"I'm thrilled that my new role perfectly combines my passions – plant science innovation, access to healthy eating, and my commitment to fostering impactful connections," states Evanega. "I am honored to be working for such an innovative and forward-thinking company and am eager to engage with our stakeholders in a way that I hope will be instrumental to the vision and goals of OSF."
Carter, who co-founded OSF in 1996 alongside his wife Louisa, will transition to his new role, which will include the pursuit of opportunities that will contribute to the company's ongoing growth. As CEO, he will leverage his expertise and OSF's scientific capabilities to explore new avenues, including developing OSF's new cider business, Endless Orchard. Carter's strategic vision and dedication to innovation have been instrumental in guiding the company's success. In his role as CEO, he will ensure OSF maintains its status as an industry trailblazer.
"Don has been an invaluable member of the OSF leadership team since joining us in 2017," Carter explained. "With his extensive industry experience, proven track record of success, and deep alignment with OSF's mission and values, there is no one better suited to lead OSF into the future."
About Okanagan Specialty Fruits & Arctic Apples
Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing, and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2019. OSF's flagship product is its Arctic apple varieties. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.
