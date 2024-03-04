President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from Dec. 18-19, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storm and flooding in Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Windham and Windsor counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.