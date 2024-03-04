Learn about Missouri's rare plants at March 15 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Threatened” or “endangered” are terms many people associate with wildlife species, but some plant species fall into these categories, too. Though they may not be as abundant as other plant species, rare plants play vital roles in habitats.

People wanting to learn more about Missouri’s rare plant species should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants: Rare Beauties.” This online program will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on March 15 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198509

MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will have information about some of Missouri’s threatened and endangered plant species. She’ll talk about what habitats they’re found in, why they’re important, and what’s being done to sustain them. Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.