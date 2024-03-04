Governor Hobbs Launches Affordable Arizona: Tackling Medical Debt for Working Families

Partnership with RIP Medical Debt to forgive medical debt for up to one million working class Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she is partnering with non-profit RIP Medical Debt to launch Affordable Arizona: Tackling Medical Debt for Working Families. The program will forgive medical debt for up to one million working class Arizonans.

“Like many Arizona families, I have experienced the stress and burden of financial ups and downs. As Governor, I take seriously my duty to protect vulnerable Arizonans from falling into medical debt, and make healthcare more affordable,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Hard-working, middle class Arizonans should not be forced to have those difficult kitchen table conversations because of medical debt from conditions they cannot control. Arizonans deserve a break, and they deserve a government that fights for them, helping ensure that medical debt is not going to torpedo their lives.”

The contract signed by the Governor’s Office with the non-profit organization is the largest medical debt relief effort by a State in history. The state will make up to $30 million dollars in COVID relief funds available to RIP Medical Debt to purchase debt from providers for pennies on the dollar, and cancel the balance. Debt owed by Arizonans earning less than 400% or below the Federal Poverty Line or who owe more than five percent of their annual income will be eligible for forgiveness.

Watch Governor Hobbs’ press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5XLXVyCtM