Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,933 in the last 365 days.

Turkey's best domestic pet food brand has signed a 9 M USD Capital Raise agreement with Eminova Holdings International

TROPIKAL PET has signed an agreement with EHI to increase its market share with its two rapidly growing brands Goody and Champion in the Turkish market.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropikal Pet, which produces cat and dog food in Turkey and is the producer of the industry's best-selling brands with Goody and Champion brands, has made a Capital Raise agreement of 9 M USD with Eminova Holdings International. With the fund to be created, the company aims to increase its capacity, double its existing export sales, add new products to its existing product range, reduce the increasing working capital purchase costs and operate at full capacity. Investments in the brand will continue by increasing the advertising and marketing budget with the additional budget to be created.

As a result of this agreement, Eminova Holdings International, together with its subsidiary Eminova Funding, will start the Road Show on 05.03.2024.

İzzet Saban, CEO of Tropikal pet A.S.; "Sales of pet foods are increasing more and more every year worldwide, as Tropikal Pet, we have signed a very important Capital Raise agreement in order to expand the Turkish market and to be able to take part in the USA market. I would like to thank Eminova Holdings International for this cooperation."

Eminova Holdings International CEO Sahin Ozdemir, "As Eminova, we are here to add a new one to the financing solutions we provide around the world. We would like to thank Mr. İzzet Saban for trusting us in this matter."

SAHIN OZDEMIR
EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD
+44 7537 183757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Getting to know Goody , the name of Quality in Pet Food

You just read:

Turkey's best domestic pet food brand has signed a 9 M USD Capital Raise agreement with Eminova Holdings International

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more