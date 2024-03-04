Turkey's best domestic pet food brand has signed a 9 M USD Capital Raise agreement with Eminova Holdings International

TROPIKAL PET has signed an agreement with EHI to increase its market share with its two rapidly growing brands Goody and Champion in the Turkish market.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tropikal Pet, which produces cat and dog food in Turkey and is the producer of the industry's best-selling brands with Goody and Champion brands, has made a Capital Raise agreement of 9 M USD with Eminova Holdings International. With the fund to be created, the company aims to increase its capacity, double its existing export sales, add new products to its existing product range, reduce the increasing working capital purchase costs and operate at full capacity. Investments in the brand will continue by increasing the advertising and marketing budget with the additional budget to be created.As a result of this agreement, Eminova Holdings International, together with its subsidiary Eminova Funding, will start the Road Show on 05.03.2024.İzzet Saban, CEO of Tropikal pet A.S.; "Sales of pet foods are increasing more and more every year worldwide, as Tropikal Pet, we have signed a very important Capital Raise agreement in order to expand the Turkish market and to be able to take part in the USA market. I would like to thank Eminova Holdings International for this cooperation."Eminova Holdings International CEO Sahin Ozdemir, "As Eminova, we are here to add a new one to the financing solutions we provide around the world. We would like to thank Mr. İzzet Saban for trusting us in this matter."

