Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,912 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Emer­gency Relief In Favor of Texas Bor­der Secu­ri­ty Law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully secured an emergency stay of a district court ruling that would have blocked Texas’s new border security law known as SB 4 from taking effect.

The emergency stay granted by the Fifth Circuit has itself been stayed for seven days to allow the federal government to seek review by the Supreme Court of the United States. Further, the Fifth Circuit ordered that this appeal be expedited and argued immediately.

SB 4 was adopted to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border, which hurts Texans more than anyone else. SB 4 mirrors federal law making it a crime to illegally enter or reenter the country. It also enables Texas law enforcement to assist federal efforts by detaining and ordering aliens to return to the country from which they illegally entered. 

To read the order, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Emer­gency Relief In Favor of Texas Bor­der Secu­ri­ty Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more