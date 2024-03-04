Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully secured an emergency stay of a district court ruling that would have blocked Texas’s new border security law known as SB 4 from taking effect.

The emergency stay granted by the Fifth Circuit has itself been stayed for seven days to allow the federal government to seek review by the Supreme Court of the United States. Further, the Fifth Circuit ordered that this appeal be expedited and argued immediately.

SB 4 was adopted to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border, which hurts Texans more than anyone else. SB 4 mirrors federal law making it a crime to illegally enter or reenter the country. It also enables Texas law enforcement to assist federal efforts by detaining and ordering aliens to return to the country from which they illegally entered.

To read the order, click here.