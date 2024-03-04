VCH to relocate withdrawal management program

Clients will be relocated ensuring that there is no disruption of flow in services for the pre-existing clients, and VCH has coordinated to have the new beds filled and running at full capacity within a week of opening. This site will be in operation for approximately three years until it is relocated to a new withdrawal management centre at East 1st Avenue and Clark Drive.

VCH is committed to being a good neighbour, ensuring the safe and respectful integration of this program into the surrounding community. There will be no disruption to services for clients, who can continue to access bed-based withdrawal management services. This new location will provide an opportunity for people to start their recovery journey in a neighbourhood better suited to some clients.

VCH Withdrawal Management will integrate with the ACCESS Central line, a hotline where individuals can confidentially reach out for assistance in their recovery journey. Experienced clinicians will conduct comprehensive clinical assessments and swiftly place individuals into the most suitable program within our continuum of care, including, potentially, VCH Withdrawal Management.

As substance use continues to pose significant challenges in our communities, it is critical that accessible and comprehensive support be provided to those in need. The shift in substance use patterns, as well as the increase of intricate withdrawal cases, led to the establishment of VCH Withdrawal Management to address these challenges effectively and humanely. Through this program, a multidisciplinary clinical team of experts will ensure comprehensive, evidence-based care is available to all individuals who seek and need support, including culturally safe care that considers Indigenous traditions, values, and healing practices.

Vancouver Coastal Health is committed to delivering exceptional care to 1.25 million people, including the First Nations, Métis and Inuit, within the traditional territories of the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo-Xai’xais, Lil’wat, Musqueam, N’Quatqua, Nuxalk, Samahquam, shíshálh, Skatin, Squamish, Tla’amin, TsleilWaututh, Wuikinuxv, and Xa’xtsa.