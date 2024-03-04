Lieutenant Governor Nuñez Joins Multi-Agency Strike Force Combatting the Effects of the Open Southern Border

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez participated in a ride-along in support of Operation Safe Highways, a multi-agency strike force tasked with interdicting criminals on state roadways with an emphasis on illegal drugs and criminal aliens. Florida law enforcement agencies participating include Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida National Guard, and Escambia, Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Offices.

The multi-agency strike force, formed at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, seeks to prevent a variety of crimes stemming from Biden’s Border Crisis, including human trafficking, human smuggling, illegal drugs, and illegal weapons. In addition to the ride-along, Lt. Governor Nuñez attended operational briefings, viewed a K-9 demonstration, and saw first-hand the strike force’s efficient operations.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has declared that Florida is a law-and-order state and this multi-agency strike force reaffirms our commitment to combat heinous crimes perpetrated by dangerous criminals entering our country because of the Biden Border Crisis,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Our administration will use the extent of its authority to fight back against the reckless border policies. This ride-along allowed me to witness first-hand the dedication, courage, and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers in keeping Floridians safe.”

The combined efforts of the strike force operation yielded the following:

Enforcement:

Undocumented Aliens-16

Drug Charges-7

Felony Charges-21

Misdemeanor Charges-16

Total Arrests-18

Traffic Stops-137

Asset Seizures:

Cocaine-52.8g

Marijuana-1,393.5g

Vehicles-5

Firearms-2Total Cash Value of Asset Seizures-$262,014

“The Operation Safe Highways initiative provides Floridians with added assurance that, through the combined efforts of law enforcement statewide, we are united in preventing criminal activity,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to preventing our roads from being used for human smuggling, human trafficking, and the transportation of illicit drugs and weapons. We are dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting our citizens and visitors, and we will continue to arrest and deter dangerous criminals and their associated activities from entering our communities.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol is dedicated to fulfilling our mission of serving and protecting our community by enforcing the law to prevent dangerous substances and criminals from endangering the lives of people in our state,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “The ongoing success of the strike force demonstrates that we must remain vigilant in our efforts.”

“This multi-agency interdiction effort focuses on removing felons, weapons, and illegal substances from the playing field,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “When we interdict these elements on the front end, we prevent them from infecting our communities. I thank our FDLE members and law enforcement officers for their dedication to these interdictions.”

