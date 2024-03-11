New Compostable Tape Elevates Eco-Friendly Shipping
Elevate Packaging launches durable, compostable shipping tape, advancing eco-friendly e-commerce solutions.
We are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets the needs of our clients but also contributes positively to our planet's well-being.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting move for sustainable commerce, Elevate Packaging, a leader in eco-friendly packaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative compostable shipping tape. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of e-commerce shipments and warehouse needs, this tape combines exceptional durability and strength with the highest standards of environmental responsibility.
— Rich Cohen
"Our new compostable shipping tape is a game-changer for businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising on performance," said Rich Cohen, Founder of Elevate Packaging. "We've meticulously developed a product that not only rivals the best shipping tapes in the market but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability."
The tape is engineered to meet all essential technical, usage, and application requirements, ensuring a seamless transition for companies aiming to adopt greener practices. Furthermore, it adheres to compostable labeling requirements, featuring prominent green lettering with the Compost Stewardship Institute's compostable messaging, making its environmental credentials unmistakably clear.
"Elevate Packaging's commitment to innovation in sustainable packaging has once again set a new standard with our compostable shipping tape," stated Rich Cohen. "This product is the result of extensive research and development, aimed at providing our customers with a reliable, high-performance, and environmentally friendly alternative."
The launch of this compostable shipping tape marks a significant step forward in Elevate Packaging's mission to offer comprehensive, eco-conscious packaging solutions. "We are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets the needs of our clients but also contributes positively to our planet's well-being. It's about making responsible choices easier for businesses of all sizes."
Elevate Packaging invites businesses and distributors to join them in embracing this sustainable shipping solution, paving the way for a greener future in e-commerce and beyond.
For more information about the compostable packing tape and other sustainable packaging solutions, visit ElevatePackaging.com.
About Elevate Packaging:
Elevate Packaging stands at the forefront of sustainable circular packaging, distinguishing itself as a trailblazer and esteemed leader in the industry. Since its inception in 2000, Elevate has been the pioneer in eco-friendly packaging solutions, offering an unparalleled selection of both custom and stock compostable packaging options and adhesive labels. Today, Elevate continues to supply the world's premier sustainable CPG brands and eCommerce companies with a comprehensive array of compostable circular solutions. These range from shipping supplies to retail packaging, all made possible through its collaboration with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program provided by the Compost Stewardship Institute, NFP. Since 2000, the Elevate Packaging mission remains the same: To Eliminate Plastic Waste and Re-Enrich the Planet.
Rich Cohen
Elevate Packaging
+1 773-276-4554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram