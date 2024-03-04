100% Compostable Pallet Wrap Achieve Zero-Waste Sustainability Goals for Warehouse Operations
We know it's critical for our clients' goods to reach their customers safely and we're proud to support them with circular solutions which attain zero plastic goals without compromise.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Packaging, the leading sustainable packaging source for the world's leading eco-brands of natural and organic products, launched the first 100% compostable stretch wrap. This is an innovative eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic pallet wrap.
— Rich Cohen
Companies can attain circular packaging goals since the compostable pallet wrap is part of Elevate Packaging's complimentary EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) take-back program, providing an additional avenue to reduce waste through composting after use. This is a major hallmark as it further advances Elevate Packaging's dedication to spearheading circular packaging solutions for leading eco-conscious and sustainable brands.
"Through our efforts, we aim to assist brands in CPG and eCommerce to reach their 2024 sustainability objectives throughout their operations, from the warehouse down to the product packaging," said Rich Cohen, the founder of Elevate Packaging.
Pallet wrap is a basic supply for every manufacturer, factory, and distribution warehouse, keeping products from damages by holding them tightly together through logistics transit, including transportation to storage. Unfortunately, pallet wrap is made from petroleum-based plastic which, whether recycled or virgin, contributes to environmental pollution due to its long decomposition time and the release of toxic chemicals and creating problematic microplastics during manufacturing and breakdown.
"Businesses can now eliminate 100% of plastic stretch wrap from their warehouse operations and logistics. It's another first for Elevate to introduce this circular solution as part of this Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, which collects our client's used stretch wrap and gets it composted for them," says Rich Cohen, Elevate Packaging founder.
The innovative 'green power' pallet wrap has outstanding strength and performance and can be used by any warehouse, storage, and shipping operation.
The compostable plastic-free pallet wrap, featuring a subtle green tint, includes complimentary compostable stickers, clarifying for recipient companies that the wrap is compostable and providing instructions on the composting process.
“In partnership with key sustainable clients, our product development team extensively tested the wrap over months with many shipments to ensure it performed as good or better than existing plastic alternatives," says Cohen.
"We know it's critical for our clients' goods to reach their customers safely and we're proud to support them with circular solutions which attain zero plastic goals without compromise."
Brands interested in 100% compostable pallet wrap can reach out to Elevate Packaging to learn more about how they can eliminate plastic and attain circularity with the EPR take-back program.
About Elevate Packaging:
Elevate Packaging stands at the forefront of sustainable circular packaging, distinguishing itself as a trailblazer and esteemed leader in the industry. Since its inception in 2000, Elevate has been the pioneer in eco-friendly packaging solutions, offering an unparalleled selection of both custom and stock compostable packaging options and adhesive labels. Today, Elevate continues to supply the world's premier sustainable CPG brands and eCommerce companies with a comprehensive array of compostable circular solutions. These range from shipping supplies to retail packaging, all made possible through its collaboration with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program provided by the Compost Stewardship Institute, NFP. Since 2000, the Elevate Packaging mission remains the same: To Eliminate Plastic Waste and Re-Enrich the Planet.
Rich Cohen
Elevate Packaging
+1 773-276-4554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram