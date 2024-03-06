Marquee Funding Group Unveils Their Top Strategies for Inflation Hedging in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquee Funding Group, a leading name in private mortgage investments, shared their comprehensive insights and strategies for investors looking to safeguard their portfolios against inflation in 2024.
Amid rising economic uncertainties and fluctuating market conditions, Marquee Funding Group's latest update aims to equip investors with effective tools for hedging against inflation, leveraging the strength of their private mREIT Marquee Capital Fund 1.
Inflation's impact on investment portfolios can significantly erode real returns over time.
In January 2024, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers in the United States increased by 0.3% seasonally adjusted and rose by 3.1% over the last 12 months—one of the biggest inflation markers.
Marquee Funding Group's newly released guide "How to Hedge Against Inflation in 2024," emphasizes the importance of proactive investment strategies to combat the adverse effects of rising prices on asset values.
Marquee Funding Group outlined several key approaches, including diversification across asset classes, investment in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and the strategic use of private mortgage REITs as a robust inflation hedge.
Marquee Capital Fund 1, the signature offering by Marquee Funding Group, allows accredited investors to engage in private lending with less risk while achieving a blend of capital preservation and high-yield passive income.
The Fund's focus on mortgage REITs allows for unique investment in real estate without the complexities and management responsibilities typically associated with property ownership.
Marquee Capital Fund 1 stands out as a compelling option for investors seeking to navigate the challenges of inflation.
"Our commitment to offering sophisticated yet accessible investment solutions drives us to constantly explore and recommend strategies that not only protect but also potentially enhance the value of our clients' portfolios in an inflationary environment," said Scot Fine, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Marquee Funding Group. "Marquee Capital Fund 1 embodies this commitment, providing a strategic avenue for investors to hedge against inflation while benefiting from the security and income potential of private mortgage investments."
Investing in Marquee Capital Fund 1 offers diversified exposure to a range of mortgage products and property types across the United States, managed by a seasoned team with over 30 years of experience in private mortgage lending.
This approach can potentially mitigate the harsh risks associated with traditional investment avenues and align with the goal of achieving stable, inflation-resistant returns.
For more information about Marquee Funding Group and to explore investment opportunities with Marquee Capital Fund 1, please visit: https://marqueefundinggroup.com/
About Marquee Funding Group
Marquee Funding Group is a premier provider of private lending solutions, specializing in private mortgage REITs that offer investors a balance of risk mitigation, fixed income, and access to unique real estate investment opportunities. With over $3 billion in aggregate loan volume and over 30 years of experience in the private mortgage sector, Marquee Funding Group is a testament to innovative investment strategies and a client-centered approach.
Headquartered in Calabasas, California, our dedicated team is committed to building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional value to our investors and partners. Our vertical integration allows for comprehensive management of loan servicing, processing, and escrow, setting us apart as a trusted partner in private lending.
