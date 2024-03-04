Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,938 in the last 365 days.

New ADVISER Validation [Special Education] Error 799 – [More Than One Primary Disability Listed For Special Education Program]

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that are now being displayed on the Adviser Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Error 799 – [More Than One Primary Disability Listed for Special Education Program]

Special Education program records with multiple disabilities can only have one disability marked as the primary. Review the Order of Disability field in the Special Education program listed to set the primary disability’s order as 1, all other disabilities should have a value of 2 or greater.

You just read:

New ADVISER Validation [Special Education] Error 799 – [More Than One Primary Disability Listed For Special Education Program]

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more