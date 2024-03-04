New ADVISER Validation [Special Education] Error 799 – [More Than One Primary Disability Listed For Special Education Program]

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that are now being displayed on the Adviser Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Error 799 – [More Than One Primary Disability Listed for Special Education Program]

Special Education program records with multiple disabilities can only have one disability marked as the primary. Review the Order of Disability field in the Special Education program listed to set the primary disability’s order as 1, all other disabilities should have a value of 2 or greater.