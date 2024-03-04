Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,138 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Abandonment of Spirit-JetBlue Deal

For Immediate Release:
Monday, March 4, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after his district court victory led JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines to abandon their plans for a $3.8 billion merger.

“Prices for airline tickets are sky high, and more competition means more options. This result means this merger won’t increase the cost of flying. My office will always fight to protect competition, lower costs, and better quality service.”

Last year, Attorney General Stein sued the two airlines, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice and the Attorneys General of Massachusetts, New York, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut. In January, a federal court sided with Attorney General Stein and the other plaintiffs and held that the proposed transaction would violate federal antitrust law.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Abandonment of Spirit-JetBlue Deal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more