Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Abandonment of Spirit-JetBlue Deal

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after his district court victory led JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines to abandon their plans for a $3.8 billion merger.

“Prices for airline tickets are sky high, and more competition means more options. This result means this merger won’t increase the cost of flying. My office will always fight to protect competition, lower costs, and better quality service.”

Last year, Attorney General Stein sued the two airlines, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice and the Attorneys General of Massachusetts, New York, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut. In January, a federal court sided with Attorney General Stein and the other plaintiffs and held that the proposed transaction would violate federal antitrust law.

