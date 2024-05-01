Attorney General Josh Stein Urges Congress to Fund Legal Services Corporation

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein urged leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to allocate maximum funding for grant-making organization Legal Services Corporation (LSC) in the FY2025 budget. Each year, LSC awards field grants to a network of nonprofit legal service providers that provide legal assistance to low-income Americans in every U.S. county, state, and territory.

“Every North Carolinian deserves access to fair treatment in our justice system,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I urge Congress to fully fund the Legal Services Corporation to provide people with necessary and important legal services.”

The broad bipartisan appeal to Congress by 39 attorneys general underscores the urgent call for legal services crucial to protecting the homes, health, safety, and economic security of under-resourced Americans who otherwise would not have access to civil justice. LSC-funded programs help people whose household incomes fall at or below 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines and who are facing critical legal challenges. LSC grantees assist rural and low-income communities, helps veterans and military families secure benefits, supports survivors of domestic violence seeking safety, aid families facing foreclosure, and help victims of natural disasters.

Attorney General Stein is joined in signing on to this letter by the attorneys general of District of Columbia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Read more about the LSC’s work here.

###