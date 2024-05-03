Consumer Alert: Be on the Lookout for Scam Callers Targeting Families of Incarcerated People

Friday, May 3, 2024

The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections recently alerted North Carolinians about scam callers who are targeting the families of incarcerated people. In this scam, bad actors contact family members to inform them that their loved one can be released early only if the person who is incarcerated pays a fee to the NC Post-Release Supervision and Patrol Commission to be fitted with an ankle monitor. However, this offer is not real and families are losing their money. Use our guidelines to know what to look out for and to protect yourself from this scam.

The NC Department of Adult Corrections, Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, or other government officials will not call you asking for money in exchange for the early release of your loved one. Only a court has the power to make determinations about early release. They also will not call you to threaten you with legal consequences.

Verify the caller. While spoofing is less common than it used to be, scammers can still use technology to make a call appear as if it’s coming from an authentic source. It’s better to hang up, look up the agency’s number on your own, and then call them back.

Do not send money or divulge personal information to unknown contacts – even if they say that they represent the government. If you’re unsure if someone is a legitimate government official, hang up and reach out to the government agency directly using a number listed on their website.

Remember, if you’re being asked to pay via gift card, it is always a scam.

If you receive one of these messages or believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.