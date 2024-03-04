Viewers Rave as Melody Shari’s Newest TV Show "Charnita's World" Premieres on Nubian Television
Nubian Television's Groundbreaking Series "Charnita's World" Delivers Unprecedented Fan EngagementNEW YORK, NY, US, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated reality series "Charnita's World" made its grand debut on Nubian Television, captivating audiences and sparking a frenzy of excitement as viewers tuned in to Season 1, Episode 1 on March 1st, 2024. Produced by Dr. Melody Shari Rodgers, star of Love & Marriage Huntsville on OWN, in collaboration with Dawn Michelle's Tilted Crowns Productions and Arthur Bonner's Union Development Company, "Charnita's World" promises an unfiltered glimpse into the life of Charnita and Jason Horton, a dynamic million-dollar family.
Fans flooded the NubianTV website in unprecedented numbers, with their overwhelming enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the series. The show has already received droves of positive feedback and fans have left heartfelt reviews regarding the intimate family moments seen while the Hortons navigate the challenges of living in the spotlight. The series promises to resonate with audiences on a profound level.
Executive Producer Dr. Melody Shari Rodgers expressed her excitement for the show's premiere, emphasizing its potential to entertain, inspire, and provoke thought. Melody also describes the couple as a “Millionaire family who started from the bottom, managing employees, raising a family, giving to the community while still trying to hold it all together.” She also added that she’s excited to watch the show herself, “Be prepared to laugh, cry, and of COURSE take away some nuggets too.”
As "Charnita's World" takes viewers on an unforgettable journey, the buzz surrounding the series continues to grow. Audiences are invited to join the conversation and immerse themselves in the captivating world of Charnita and Jason Horton.
Season 1, Episode 1, it's now available for streaming on www.NubianTV.net and fans can catch “Charnita’s World” weekly at 9 PM EST on Fridays. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure as "Charnita's World" unfolds this season.
Nubian Television, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging content, continues to set the standard for innovative programming catering to the affluent African-American demographic. With its focus on upscale lifestyle programming, Nubian Television provides a platform for authentic stories that reflect the realities of modern life.
