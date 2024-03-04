Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,932 in the last 365 days.

Viewers Rave as Melody Shari’s Newest TV Show "Charnita's World" Premieres on Nubian Television

Charnita Horton, star of new reality TV Show "Charnita's World"

"Charnita's World", Now available for streaming on NubianTV

a glimpse of Episode 1 of "Charnita's World"

Nubian Television's Groundbreaking Series "Charnita's World" Delivers Unprecedented Fan Engagement

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated reality series "Charnita's World" made its grand debut on Nubian Television, captivating audiences and sparking a frenzy of excitement as viewers tuned in to Season 1, Episode 1 on March 1st, 2024. Produced by Dr. Melody Shari Rodgers, star of Love & Marriage Huntsville on OWN, in collaboration with Dawn Michelle's Tilted Crowns Productions and Arthur Bonner's Union Development Company, "Charnita's World" promises an unfiltered glimpse into the life of Charnita and Jason Horton, a dynamic million-dollar family.

Fans flooded the NubianTV website in unprecedented numbers, with their overwhelming enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the series. The show has already received droves of positive feedback and fans have left heartfelt reviews regarding the intimate family moments seen while the Hortons navigate the challenges of living in the spotlight. The series promises to resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Executive Producer Dr. Melody Shari Rodgers expressed her excitement for the show's premiere, emphasizing its potential to entertain, inspire, and provoke thought. Melody also describes the couple as a “Millionaire family who started from the bottom, managing employees, raising a family, giving to the community while still trying to hold it all together.” She also added that she’s excited to watch the show herself, “Be prepared to laugh, cry, and of COURSE take away some nuggets too.”

As "Charnita's World" takes viewers on an unforgettable journey, the buzz surrounding the series continues to grow. Audiences are invited to join the conversation and immerse themselves in the captivating world of Charnita and Jason Horton.

Season 1, Episode 1, it's now available for streaming on www.NubianTV.net and fans can catch “Charnita’s World” weekly at 9 PM EST on Fridays. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure as "Charnita's World" unfolds this season.

Nubian Television, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging content, continues to set the standard for innovative programming catering to the affluent African-American demographic. With its focus on upscale lifestyle programming, Nubian Television provides a platform for authentic stories that reflect the realities of modern life.

Yvonne Forbes
Labelleladiva Enterprises LLC
+1 516-469-0587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

"Charnita's World" Official Trailer

You just read:

Viewers Rave as Melody Shari’s Newest TV Show "Charnita's World" Premieres on Nubian Television

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more