Premier Laguna Oceanfront Lot in One of Southern California’s Most Coveted Communities to Auction via Concierge Auctions

31987 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, California

Nestled Along the Picturesque Pacific Coast Highway, one of South Laguna's Largest Oceanfront Lots is Slated for Inaugural Los Angeles Live Auction this April

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 31987 Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, California, is headed to the auction stage via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Garrett Weston of Coldwell Banker Realty. Nestled along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway in the exclusive South Laguna Beach enclave, one of Southern California’s most coveted communities, the land holding was previously listed at $13.9 million.

Featured within Concierge Auctions’ inaugural Los Angeles live auction as part of its 2024 sales series spanning New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bidding will commence March 28 on conciergeauctions.com and culminate live at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 11.

Sitting on a vegetated bluff, the three-quarters-of-an-acre coastal property overlooks the glittering waves of the Pacific Ocean below, providing a singular opportunity to build a private, uniquely individual retreat. With panoramic ocean and coastline views providing a stunning backdrop for entertaining and everyday living, and the pristine Thousand Steps Beach only 218 steps away, this spot is perfect for those who live the beach lifestyle. Spread out on the pristine sand and enjoy the view, or explore Laguna’s most beloved sea cave on the south side of the beach.

“This plot, located on the highly-sought-after California coast, provides a perfect canvas on which one can create their very own dream home,” said Austin Schneider, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions.

Midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, Laguna Beach is known for its art galleries, festivals, world-class museums and upscale boutique shopping. Home to a dynamic food scene, Laguna offers a range of experiences, from quaint cafes to fine dining restaurants. Fans of the outdoors can explore Laguna’s marine-protected waters by snorkel, surfboard and kayak, or marvel at the natural landscapes, including more than 20,000 acres of protected wilderness.

