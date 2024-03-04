Premier Laguna Oceanfront Lot in One of Southern California’s Most Coveted Communities to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Nestled Along the Picturesque Pacific Coast Highway, one of South Laguna's Largest Oceanfront Lots is Slated for Inaugural Los Angeles Live Auction this April

"This plot, located on the highly-sought-after California coast, provides a perfect canvas on which one can create their very own dream home."
Austin Schneider, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 31987 Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, California, is headed to the auction stage via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Garrett Weston of Coldwell Banker Realty. Nestled along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway in the exclusive South Laguna Beach enclave, one of Southern California’s most coveted communities, the land holding was previously listed at $13.9 million.

Featured within Concierge Auctions’ inaugural Los Angeles live auction as part of its 2024 sales series spanning New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bidding will commence March 28 on conciergeauctions.com and culminate live at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 11.

Sitting on a vegetated bluff, the three-quarters-of-an-acre coastal property overlooks the glittering waves of the Pacific Ocean below, providing a singular opportunity to build a private, uniquely individual retreat. With panoramic ocean and coastline views providing a stunning backdrop for entertaining and everyday living, and the pristine Thousand Steps Beach only 218 steps away, this spot is perfect for those who live the beach lifestyle. Spread out on the pristine sand and enjoy the view, or explore Laguna’s most beloved sea cave on the south side of the beach.

“This plot, located on the highly-sought-after California coast, provides a perfect canvas on which one can create their very own dream home,” said Austin Schneider, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions.

Midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, Laguna Beach is known for its art galleries, festivals, world-class museums and upscale boutique shopping. Home to a dynamic food scene, Laguna offers a range of experiences, from quaint cafes to fine dining restaurants. Fans of the outdoors can explore Laguna’s marine-protected waters by snorkel, surfboard and kayak, or marvel at the natural landscapes, including more than 20,000 acres of protected wilderness.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Kari Neering
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

http://conciergeauctions.com

