Three-Day All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival returns in April

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), invites Boston girls aged 7 to 14 to participate in the annual All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival during April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

The All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival offers a diverse range of activities to inspire and empower young girls. From sports and games to health and wellness speakers, self-defense tactics, and aquatic activities, the programming aims to engage the mind, body, and spirit. Expert instructors, with additional support from local non-profits and City of Boston agencies, will guide girls through sports such as basketball, fitness conditioning, rock climbing, swimming, ultimate frisbee, and more.

Due to the event’s popularity in 2023, the festival has been extended from two to three days. The first two days of the festival, April 17 and 18, will take place at various BCYF locations across the city. On the third and final day of the festival, scheduled for April 19, all participants from the various BCYF centers will convene at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Transportation will be provided from the BCYF centers to UMass Boston, ensuring access to the festival's final day for all participants.

BCYF Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester Wednesday, April 17: Check in at the Center for indoor activities Thursday, April 18: Check in at Garvey Park for outdoor activities Friday, April 19: Check in at the Center for activities on the UMass Boston campus; round-trip transportation provided

BCYF Paris Street Community Center, 112 Paris Street, East Boston Wednesday, April 17: Check in at East Boston Stadium for outdoor activities Thursday, April 18: Check in at the Center for indoor activities Friday, April 19: Check in at the Center for activities on the UMass Boston campus; round-trip transportation provided

BCYF Roslindale Community Center, 6 Cummins Highway, Roslindale Wednesday, April 17: Check in at the Center for indoor activities Thursday, April 18: Check in at Healy Field for outdoor activities Friday, April 19: Check in at the Center for activities on the UMass Boston campus; round-trip transportation provided

BCYF Shelburne Community Center, 2730 Washington St, Roxbury Wednesday, April 17: Check in at the Center for outdoor activities in Malcolm X Park Thursday, April 18: Check in at the Center for indoor activities Friday, April 19: Check in at the Center for activities on the UMass Boston campus; round-trip transportation provided



Pre-registration is required at boston.gov/sports. Event check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. each day. Participants must be Boston residents and should bring activity-appropriate clothing (including swimsuits and towels for those wanting to participate in aquatic activities). Free lunch will be provided. For more information please call (617) 961-3047 or email jennifer.misiaszek@boston.gov.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.