November 28, 2025 Traffic Advisory
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BACK BAY
Lighting of the Tree at Copley Square - Monday, December 1, 2025
The Parks Department has requested that a certain area around Copley Square be posted with a temporary parking restriction in relation to a tree lighting event that will be taking place on Monday, December 1, 2025.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following street(s):
- Boylston Street - South side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to opposite #551 Boylston Street in the multi-metered parking spaces.
Holiday Lighting Event, Commonwealth Mall - Thursday, December 4, 2025
The Parks Department has requested that a certain area around the Commonwealth Mall be posted with a temporary parking restriction for a holiday lighting event that will be taking place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The area will be used to park a bus for the band that will be at the event.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following street(s):
- Commonwealth Avenue - North side (odd side), from Arlington Street to #3 Commonwealth Avenue on the first 4 meter heads.
Open Newbury Street, Holiday Stroll– Sunday, December 7, 2025
Sunday, December 7, 2025 will be the last day for 2025 when the City of Boston will transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street and Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street(s):
- Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station
- Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
BEACON HILL
Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 4, 2025
The annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will occur along Charles Street on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event will close Charles Street to through traffic and eliminate any parking on the street.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following street(s):
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street (Charles Circle) to Beacon Street.
Lighting of the Tree at Boston Common - Thursday, December 4, 2025
The Parks Department has requested that certain areas around the Boston Common be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the tree lighting ceremony that will be taking place on Thursday, December 4, 2025.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following street(s):
- Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common, side), from Charles Street to Park Street
- Charles Street - West side (Public Garden side), from the Center Gate of the Public Garden to Beacon Street
BRIGHTON
Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 18, 2025
On Thursday, December 18, 2025, the annual Hanukkah Vehicle Procession will be taking place in Brighton. The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue and to minimize impacts on vehicular traffic, the area usually gets posted with a temporary parking restriction. In the interest of public safety, the Boston Police Department typically provides an escort.
- Dighton Street - Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.
- Chestnut Hill Avenue - West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.
CITYWIDE
Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, 2024
The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held this weekend in the city. Parking restrictions will be in effect in front of each of these neighborhood Christmas Tree Lighting locations. The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall
Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:
STAGING AREA (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)
- Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury Street
SATURDAY STOPS
West Roxbury – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Centre Street, West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street
- Hastings Street, South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street
Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wolcott Square, Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.
Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Blue Hill Avenue, East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street
Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Perkins Street, Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street
Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Centre Street, Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street
Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Huntington Ave, North side (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road
- Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue
Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Warren Street, Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street
Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Washington Street, West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street
Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue
- Faneuil Street Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street
SUNDAY STOPS
Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street
- Washington Street, East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street)
Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Adams Street, West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.
Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- East Broadway, Northside (park side) from N Street to M Street
- South side, from N Street to #811 East Broadway
Chinatown – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Harrison Avenue Extension, Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street
North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Hanover Street, Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street
Winthrop Square / Charlestown - 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Adams Street, Both sides, Winthrop Street to Common Street
- Common Street, Both sides, Adams Street to Winthrop Street
- Winthrop Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to Common Street
Maverick Square / East Boston - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Maverick Square, West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island
- Henry Street, Both sides from Maverick Square to Paris Street
- Winthrop Street, Both sides from Paris Street to Maverick Square
DOWNTOWN BOSTON
World AIDS Day Vigil/Walk - Sunday, November 30, 2025
Forming at City Hall Plaza at 1 p.m., this walk proceeds over the following named streets: From City Hall Plaza on Cambridge Street to Tremont Street ending at 539 Tremont Street, the Boston Center for the Arts.
Streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.
NORTH END
North End Christmas Parade - Sunday, December 14, 2025
Forming on Commercial Street at Puopolo Park at 1:00 p.m., this parade proceeds Over the following – named streets: Christopher Columbus Park and will go down Atlantic Ave to North Street and continue to a left on to Lewis Street it will then turn right on to Commercial St. then right on to Richmond St., up Richmond and the parade will stop in front of the Nursing Home and it will continue to cross over Hanover Street to Parmenter St., it will go right on to Salem and take a right on to Charter St., then a right on to Hanover St. and continue on Hanover St. to Cross St. where it will take a right, it will then take a right on to Endicott St. and take a right at Keaney Square and another right on to Prince St at the end of Prince St it will take a left on to Hanover St and then another left at the end of Hanover St. onto Commercial St.
Streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.
ROSLINDALE
Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
SEAPORT
Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way – Saturday, December 6, 2025
On Saturday, December 6, 2025, the Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way 5K will be run in the Seaport District. This race will require some temporary parking regulations. The route crosses multiple jurisdictions.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):
- Fan Pier Boulevard - East side, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.
- Seaport Boulevard - North side, Fan Pier Boulevard to B Street.
WEST ROXBURY
Walter’s Run 5K - Sunday, December 14, 2025
Beginning at 11 a.m., this race proceeds over the following named streets: Bellevue Street, proceed to Centre Street, left onto Centre Street, right onto Mt. Vernon Street, right onto Grayfield Street, left onto Corey Street, left onto Dwinell Street, left onto Addington Road, left onto Lagrange Street, to Linnet Street, right onto Emmonsdale Road, left onto Tennyson Street, left onto Bellevue Street, finishing at #15 Bellevue Street (YMCA).
Streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.
