DeadLizard and Damn Good! Studio Partner to Offer Full-Spectrum Design with Strategic Marketing Solutions

Industry Veteran Andrew Schulman to Join Partnership designed for changing media landscape

ROSELAND, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique creative agency DeadLizard is joining forces with experienced TV and entertainment executive Andrew Schulman’s new marketing consultancy Damn Good! Studio to offer brands a comprehensive, one-stop shop for marketing solutions, communications, collateral support and strategy that can drive revenue and brand awareness in a changing media marketplace. With decades of combined experience working with brands including Disney, NBC, Warner Bros. and Scripps Networks, DeadLizard + Damn Good! Studio offer a new agency model for a new media environment dominated by streaming.

“The dominance of paid and ad-supported content platforms has ushered in a deep need for a new nimble and personalized approach to B2B communications, design and marketing for media brands,” said Bill Skrief, partner and co-founder of DeadLizard. “During a time when brands are being asked to do more with less, this partnership between DeadLizard and Damn Good! Studio gives them access to an all senior-level team with strategic experience driving results for some of the biggest media brands in the country.”

DeadLizard co-founders Bill Skrief and Todd Reinhart and Damn Good! Studio founder Andrew Schulman have a working relationship that spans more than 20 years – with DeadLizard collaborating with Schulman on ad sales presentations, branded content and marketing campaigns during his time in sales and marketing leadership roles at media brands including USA and Syfy networks, NBC News, WEtv and Tumblr.

"Andrew, Bill and Todd will be an incredible force working together again and I have no doubts that anyone that hires them will be beyond pleased with what they deliver," said Shannon Saper, VP of Trade Marketing at NBCUniversal. "Andrew is incredibly smart and creative, but what really sets him apart is his ability to draw from the current cultural zeitgeist and marry it with whatever project he's working on. Aside from being impressed by Bill and Todd's creativity and forward thinking, I was so pleased with how … they took the time to listen to our ideas and feedback and made sure that everything they delivered aligned with our thoughts and goals."

“When I look at my portfolio, my best work is with Dead Lizard.” said Steve Calandra, Vice President at Disney, Creative Studios.

After collaborating with Schulman during his tenure at various media companies over the last 20 years, DeadLizard is excited to be able to combine his marketing expertise with their creative skills to offer clients a new approach from an experienced team.

"Anything Andrew has ever worked on, he's just always made better. I feel like he thinks differently," said Scott Collins, former President of Sales at AMC Networks. "I think someone sees something small and somehow Andrew is able to look at it and see something much larger with greater potential. He's an amazing collaborator who turns ideas into something so much more valuable than I ever dreamed."

The DeadLizard and Damn Good! Studio partnership combines decades of experience into a team that deeply understands exactly what brands need today while helping them determine their plans for tomorrow.

“DeadLizard and Damn Good! Studio understand the nuances and priorities of a constantly evolving media landscape – and can translate that into a holistic and actionable marketing strategy with compelling and effective creative for brands,” said Schulman.

About DeadLizard + Damn Good! Studio:

DeadLizard + Damn Good! Studio is a partnership that offers the combined expertise of a creative agency and marketing consultancy with decades of experience working with brands including Disney, NBC, USA Network, Warner Bros., Tumblr, Scripps Network and more. By crafting compelling and effective communications, collateral and marketing strategy, DeadLizard + Damn Good! Studio help brands break through the noise to increase consumer and marketplace engagement in the B2B space.