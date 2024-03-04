Learn how to draw the western tanager with the National Museum of Wildlife Art

The tutorial will guide young artists through the process of drawing the bird

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is excited to announce a virtual art tutorial event aimed at teaching kids how to draw the western tanager at 3:30 p.m. March 8. The tutorial will be live-streamed on Game and Fish’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The western tanager is the subject of the annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest.

“We are excited to collaborate with Jane Lavino from the National Museum of Wildlife Art who will guide viewers through the process of drawing the colorful bird for the upcoming Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show Contest,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s content. “This will be a great opportunity for young artists to showcase their creativity and connect with nature.”

The tutorial is expected to last 60 minutes. To participate, artists are encouraged to gather the following supplies: a graphite pencil and eraser, several sheets of 8.5-x-11-inch paper, colored pencils (be sure to have yellow, orange, red and black) and a micron pen or fine-line black pen.

About the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest

Adult Contest

The winning image will be featured on the 2025 collectible conservation stamp. The top five receive a monetary award, including $3,500 for the winner. The winning stamp will be offered as a collectible item, which can be purchased through the Game and Fish Store.

All artwork must be the artist’s original creation and two-dimensional. Photographs, sculptures or other three-dimensional submissions will not be accepted. Entries determined to be biologically inaccurate will be ineligible to win monetary awards, but could earn honorable mention recognition. Entry size is 18-by-24 inches in a horizontal format. Entries can be in color or black and white. The entry fee is $30.

Kids Contest

For the second consecutive year, Wyoming kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate. Last year’s contest drew 90 entries. Entries may be submitted by the student’s art teacher or by the student through an online form. If the artwork is teacher-submitted, students and their teachers will win cash prizes for artwork that earns first through third place. Entries can be in color or black and white but must consist of some form of ink, pencil or paint.

Winning and honorable mention entries for both contests will be on display at the Game and Fish’s Cheyenne Headquarters for one month. Game and Fish will announce the winners and honorable mentions of both contests with an online event April 26.

The rulebook is online for artists.

Submissions for the adult and youth competitions must be received by the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne by 5 p.m. March 31.

