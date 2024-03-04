Submit Release
Sign up today for hunter, bowhunter or trapper education classes

Lander Regional Office 307-332-2688

March 01, 2024

Lander - Sign up for a hunter, bowhunter or trapper education class today!  Don’t wait until the fall, check out the many classes available in Fremont County over the next month and beginning as early as next week.   

All classes are low-cost or free and are a great way to learn about hunting or trapping, firearm or bow safety, wildlife identification and ethics. 

Check out hunter and bowhunter education classes and field days here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/Hunter-Education/Hunter-Education-Information

Check out trapper education classes here:
https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Trapping/Trappers

For hunter or bowhunter education, the registrant must have a sportsperson identification number (SPID) to sign up for the class and it can be searched or created on the Game and Fish website here: https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/LoginPortal/Login1.aspx

If you have questions or need help registering please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.   
 

