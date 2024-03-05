Amazon and PHINIA Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes Amazon and PHINIA as new members, bringing the total number of members to 77.
Amazon.com, Inc. is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon engages with automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, auto-tech start-ups, partners, and industry organizations to help support industry security.
PHINIA Inc. develops fuel systems, electrical systems and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, as cleanly and efficiently as possible, while at the same time investing in future technologies that will unlock the potential of alternative fuels.
“We are proud that leading companies in their fields are joining the Auto-ISAC, where sharing information and proven solutions is an everyday priority. Everyone who joins the Auto-ISAC wants to actively learn from others within our community, where the ability to call global manufacturers and service providers directly to discuss a range of cybersecurity topics benefits the entire automotive industry,” said Kevin Tierney, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at General Motors.
“Amazon’s participation in the Auto-ISAC reinforces our commitment to automotive cybersecurity as an essential part of our work with automotive customers across the vehicle journey through research and analytics, customer experiences, innovation, and the development of new features and services, such as securely integrating AI capabilities running in the vehicle and in the cloud,” said Wendy Bauer, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive & Manufacturing at AWS. “As the industry transitions to more software-defined experiences, safety and security is more important than ever. Connecting with automaker and Tier- 1 security experts across the Auto-ISAC community will help us all engage faster, resulting in improvements to standards and practices and ultimately making the vehicle a more secure environment.”
Through its membership, Amazon teams will collaborate with Auto-ISAC members to help remain up to date on automotive vehicle cybersecurity, including potential threats and vulnerabilities, and help shape the industry’s path to a software-defined future. They will also work with Amazon to explore best practices for secure-by-design in-vehicle infotainment solutions that integrate AI and are capable of running in the cloud or at the edge. More broadly, Amazon continues to dive deep with customers and industry partners to build and deliver innovative solutions for the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity. The Auto-ISAC operates a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence-sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
As resources for its community of cyber professionals, the Auto-ISAC offers educational programs, Best Practices, a monthly community call, an annual Summit in both the United States and Europe, analytic reports and more.
Auto-ISAC’s 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for June 11-13, 2024, hosted by BMW in Munch, Germany. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit.
The Auto-ISAC also provides opportunities for different disciplines and function areas to collaborate on shared priorities. The Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) Working Group creates a forum for technical experts to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods that build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Working Groups for CISO Executives and for Analysts address their specific agendas on a bi-weekly basis. And, the Commercial Vehicle Affinity Group, the Supplier Affinity Group, and the Japan Working Group meet monthly.
Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About PHINIA
PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, with a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTRIDGE®. With 13,200 employees across 44 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA. (DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)
